Anjala Bandara

Anjala Bandara

wicket keeper

Full name:Anjala Bandara
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches22
Innings32
Not outs00
Runs3947
Balls Faced9946
Avg1323.5
SR39.39102.17
Fours24
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2135
Hundreds00

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