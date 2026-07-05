Anjala Bandara
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Anjala Bandara
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|47
|Balls Faced
|99
|46
|Avg
|13
|23.5
|SR
|39.39
|102.17
|Fours
|2
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0