MPM Weerasinghe

MPM Weerasinghe

bowler

Full name:MPM Weerasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152319
Innings101213
Overs48.048.036.0
Balls---
Maidens710
Runs166212225
Wickets5814
Avg33.226.516.07
SR57.63615.42
Eco3.454.416.25
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches152319
Innings262115
Not outs022
Runs779506189
Balls Faced1330574182
Avg29.9626.6314.53
SR58.5788.15103.84
Fours906515
Fifties431
Sixies676
Highest1258773
Hundreds100

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