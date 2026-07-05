MPM Weerasinghe
bowler
|Full name:
|MPM Weerasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|23
|19
|Innings
|10
|12
|13
|Overs
|48.0
|48.0
|36.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|1
|0
|Runs
|166
|212
|225
|Wickets
|5
|8
|14
|Avg
|33.2
|26.5
|16.07
|SR
|57.6
|36
|15.42
|Eco
|3.45
|4.41
|6.25
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|23
|19
|Innings
|26
|21
|15
|Not outs
|0
|2
|2
|Runs
|779
|506
|189
|Balls Faced
|1330
|574
|182
|Avg
|29.96
|26.63
|14.53
|SR
|58.57
|88.15
|103.84
|Fours
|90
|65
|15
|Fifties
|4
|3
|1
|Sixies
|6
|7
|6
|Highest
|125
|87
|73
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0