Kamindu Mendis News View all All the latest news about the cricketer Kamindu Mendis are collected right here: results of the matches played and predictions of the upcoming matches, injuries sustained during the matches, motivation and all his achievements during his career. ICC T20 World Cup | New Zealand show Sri Lanka exit door with clinical 61-run win New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 61 runs in a 2026 T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday. Rachin Ravindra’s all-round show and skipper Mitchell Santner’s stunning cameo with the bat helped the Kiwis power to their first win in the Super Eights while eliminating the co-hosts from the tournament. Kamindu Mendis SL vs IRE | Kamindu heroics punish sloppy Ireland as hobbling Hasaranga leads Lanka to victory in opener Kamindu Mendis Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Super Four, Match 3 (A2 vs B1) – Asia Cup 2025 (23 September, Abu Dhabi) Kamindu Mendis India vs Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 6 will look to dominate after strong wins in the last round Kamindu Mendis Team Pakistan vs Team Sri Lanka, Preview | Super Four Match 3 will look to dominate after strong group stage

International Career

Pasqual Handi Kamindu Naiwan Mendis was born on September 30, 1998, in the historic coastal city of Galle, Sri Lanka. He is a unique talent in world cricket, known primarily for his elegant left-handed batting and his rare ability to bowl with both arms. He plays for Sri Lanka in all formats and has quickly become the backbone of the national middle order.

Kamindu joined the international scene in 2018 during a T20 series against England. While he showed glimpses of talent early on, his true breakthrough came in Test cricket. He became a global sensation in 2024, breaking several world records for the fastest accumulation of runs in the longest format of the game. By 2025, he established himself as one of the top-ranked Test batsmen in the world, often compared to legends like Kumar Sangakkara for his composure and technique.

His journey started in Galle, where he attended Richmond College, a school famous for producing top-tier cricketers. He gained worldwide attention during the Under-19 World Cups in 2016 and 2018, not just for his runs, but because he could switch his bowling arm depending on which batsman was at the crease. He made his first-class debut for Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club in 2018 and has since been a prolific scorer in domestic cricket.

2018

October: Selected for the T20I squad against England.

October 27: Made his T20I debut; he scored 24 runs and impressed everyone by bowling both right-arm and left-arm spin in the same over.

2019

March: Made his One Day International (ODI) debut against South Africa.

December: Captained the Sri Lanka Under-23 team to a gold medal at the South Asian Games, defeating Bangladesh in the final.

2021

January: Named as a reserve for the Test series against England.

July: Included in the squad for the series against India but did not get significant game time.

2022

July: Made his Test debut against Australia at Galle. He scored a brilliant 61 in his first innings, helping Sri Lanka secure a historic innings victory.

November: Continued to dominate domestic circuits, knocking on the door of the national selection committee for a permanent spot.

2023

June-July: Played a key role in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, providing stability in the middle order.

September: Participated in the Asia Cup, though his performances in the shorter format remained inconsistent compared to his red-ball form.

2024

March: Scored twin centuries (102 and 164) in a Test match against Bangladesh, becoming the first player batting at number seven or lower to score two hundreds in a single Test.

August-September: Had a historic tour of England. He scored a century at Old Trafford and followed it up with consistent scores, winning the ICC Men's Player of the Month award.

September: Became the fastest player in history to reach 1,000 Test runs (joint record), achieving the feat in just 13 innings. He also became the first player to score fifty-plus runs in each of his first eight Test matches.

2025

February: Led Sri Lanka's batting charge in the Champions Trophy, proving he could translate his Test success into the ODI format.

July: Reached the top 5 of the ICC Test Batting Rankings after a massive double-century against New Zealand.

2026

March: Currently regarded as the "Golden Boy" of Sri Lankan cricket, he is the designated vice-captain in Test matches and a vital part of the team's strategy for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle.

Leagues Participation

Kamindu Mendis has become a sought-after player in T20 leagues due to his all-round capabilities and his ambidextrous bowling, which offers captains great tactical flexibility.

Indian Premier League

Kamindu Mendis entered the IPL radar relatively late compared to other stars, primarily because his initial reputation was as a long-format specialist. However, his record-breaking 2024 season in Test cricket and his unique ability to bowl with both arms made him a high-value target for franchises looking for tactical flexibility. His ambidextrous spin allows a captain to have a "two-in-one" bowler who can match up against both left-handed and right-handed batsmen.

He first entered the IPL auction pool with a base price of 50 Lakhs but went unsold in his early years. His breakthrough in the league came during the 2025 mini-auction following his historic run against England and New Zealand. Several teams showed interest in his ability to stabilize the middle order and provide extra bowling options in the powerplay or middle overs.

Year Team Notes 2022–2023 None Entered auction pool; remained unsold. 2024 None Focus on national Test commitments; did not participate. 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Signed as an overseas all-rounder; made debut as a tactical "impact" bowler. 2026–present Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained as a core member of the squad for his batting stability and spin variety.

The coaching staff at Hyderabad praised his professional approach and his quick adjustment to the fast-paced nature of the league. While he started as a backup player, his consistency with the bat in the 2025 season secured his spot in the starting eleven. He often bats at number 5 or 6, acting as a finisher who can also rebuild the innings if the top order fails early.

By the 2026 season, Kamindu has become one of the most talked-about Sri Lankan players in the IPL. His presence in the league has helped him gain more fans in India and improve his skills against world-class fast bowlers. He continues to prove that a solid technique from Test cricket can lead to success in the shortest format of the game.

Lanka Premier League

Kamindu Mendis has been a vital figure in the Lanka Premier League since the tournament first started. His ability to perform under pressure and his unique bowling style make him a permanent choice for local franchises. In the LPL, he often bats higher up the order compared to his international role, allowing him to showcase his range of strokes and ability to pace an innings.

The following table tracks his progress through the different seasons of the LPL:

Year Team Notes 2020 Kandy Tuskers Played as a young talent; showed early promise with his ambidextrous bowling. 2021 Kandy Warriors Became a regular starter; contributed with useful cameos in the middle order. 2022 Kandy Falcons Had a breakout season with the bat; helped the team reach the playoffs. 2023 Kandy Love Warriors Served as a key all-rounder; his spin variety was used effectively in the powerplay. 2024–2025 Dambulla Sixers Signed as a marquee player; finished as one of the top five run-scorers in the 2024 edition.

In the 2024 season, Kamindu proved his value by scoring over 300 runs in a single campaign. He also took several crucial wickets by switching his bowling arm to match the handedness of the opposing batsmen. His leadership qualities grew during this time, and he often assisted the captain in making field adjustments. By 2025, he was considered one of the most expensive local players in the league's player draft.

Other Global Leagues

Outside of Sri Lanka, Kamindu Mendis has started to attract attention from various T20 leagues around the world. His rise in the ICC rankings in 2024 made him a popular choice for teams looking for an all-rounder who does not take up two separate spots for a batsman and a bowler. He manages his schedule carefully to make sure league cricket does not interfere with his national duties for Sri Lanka.

The list below describes his participation in international franchise tournaments:

SA20 (South Africa). In 2024, the Pretoria Capitals signed him as an overseas replacement player. He performed well on the fast, bouncy tracks of South Africa, proving that his technique is effective outside of Asia.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He played for the Comilla Victorians in the 2025 season. He was particularly successful on the spinning tracks in Dhaka and Chattogram, where he took 12 wickets in just 8 matches.

Major League Cricket (USA). There were reports of interest from San Francisco Unicorns for the 2025 summer season. His ability to bowl both right and left-arm spin is seen as a major marketing and tactical advantage in the American market.

Global T20 Canada. He participated in the 2023 edition, where he helped his team reach the finals with consistent scores in the middle order.

His experience in these different countries has helped him adapt to various climates and pitch conditions. This international exposure is a big reason why his performance for the Sri Lankan national team improved so quickly. He continues to receive offers from leagues in the UAE and the Caribbean for the 2026 winter season.

Domestic Career

Kamindu Mendis began his domestic career with immense pressure on his shoulders due to his "ambidextrous" label. He made his first-class debut in 2018 for Tamil Union and immediately showed that he was a batsman first and a bowler second. His ability to play long innings made him a standout in the Major League Tournament.

In the 2021-22 season, Kamindu had a record-breaking year in Sri Lankan domestic cricket. He scored nearly 1,000 runs in a single season, including several centuries, which made it impossible for the national selectors to ignore him. He captained the Sri Lanka A side on several tours, showing great leadership and maturity.

His List A career is equally impressive. In 2019, he was part of the Sri Lankan squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. His performance in the 2023-24 domestic season was the final push he needed to become a regular international starter. He has consistently averaged over 60 in first-class cricket, a statistic that puts him among the elite of the game.

Records and Achievements

Kamindu Mendis has rewritten the record books in a very short amount of time. His 2024 season is considered one of the greatest years by a Sri Lankan batsman in history.

2018

Became one of the few players in history to bowl with both arms in an international match.

2024

First player in Test history to score two centuries in a single match while batting at number 7 or lower (vs Bangladesh).

Fastest Asian to reach 1,000 Test runs (13 innings).

Set a world record by scoring at least one half-century in each of his first eight Test matches.

Named ICC Men's Player of the Month for September 2024.

2025

Reached the milestone of 5,000 first-class runs at an average of over 60.

Became the fastest Sri Lankan to score 5 Test centuries.

Personal Life

Kamindu Mendis is known as a very humble and soft-spoken individual. Despite his massive success in 2024 and 2025, he remains deeply connected to his roots in Galle.

Family

Kamindu comes from a middle-class family in Galle. His parents have been his biggest supporters since his days at Richmond College. His father was instrumental in encouraging him to develop his ambidextrous bowling, practicing with him for hours in their backyard. Kamindu is not yet married and remains very focused on his professional career. He often spends his off-time with his parents and siblings in their family home, away from the glamor of Colombo.

Finance

As of 2026, Kamindu’s net worth has seen a sharp increase following his rise to the top of the ICC rankings. His wealth is estimated at approximately 30 crore Sri Lankan Rupees. The bulk of his income comes from his Grade A+ Sri Lanka Cricket contract, match fees, and sponsorships. His value in T20 leagues has also risen, adding significant amounts to his annual earnings.

Home and Cars

Kamindu recently built a modern house for his parents in Galle, featuring a dedicated practice area. While he is not known for a flashy lifestyle, he owns a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and a Honda Civic. He prefers reliability over luxury and often says that his biggest "luxury" is being able to provide for his family.

Scandals

Kamindu has a very clean public image. Unlike many modern cricketers, he has stayed away from social media controversies or disciplinary issues. There were minor rumors in 2023 regarding his fitness during the transition between formats, but he silenced critics with his record-breaking 2024 season. He is often cited as a role model for young Sri Lankan cricketers due to his discipline.

Fans

The Sri Lankan public absolutely adores Kamindu. He is seen as the successor to the great era of Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Fans often bring "Ambidextrous King" banners to the stadiums. On Instagram, he has over 120,000 followers, where he shares updates about his matches and occasional travel photos. Even during Sri Lanka's tough periods on the field, Kamindu has remained a favorite for his "never-give-up" attitude.