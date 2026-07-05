Duvindu Ranatunga
bowler
|Full name:
|Duvindu Ranatunga
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|46
|58
|Wickets
|2
|1
|Avg
|23
|58
|SR
|33
|48
|Eco
|4.18
|7.25
|BB
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|6
|3
|Balls Faced
|17
|5
|Avg
|0
|3
|SR
|35.29
|60
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0