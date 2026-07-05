Duvindu Ranatunga

Duvindu Ranatunga

bowler

Full name:Duvindu Ranatunga
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings24
Overs11.08.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs4658
Wickets21
Avg2358
SR3348
Eco4.187.25
BB21
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings12
Not outs11
Runs63
Balls Faced175
Avg03
SR35.2960
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest63
Hundreds00

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