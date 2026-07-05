Subasinghe Mudiyanselage Ashan Priyanjan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Subasinghe Mudiyanselage Ashan Priyanjan
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|3
|155
|211
|122
|Innings
|14
|0
|167
|125
|70
|Overs
|44.1
|0
|1557.5
|640.4
|178.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|228
|27
|3
|Runs
|233
|0
|5145
|2759
|1141
|Wickets
|5
|0
|175
|115
|52
|Avg
|46.6
|0
|29.4
|23.99
|21.94
|SR
|53
|0
|53.41
|33.42
|20.61
|Eco
|5.27
|0
|3.3
|4.3
|6.38
|BB
|2
|0
|13
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|8
|4
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|3
|155
|211
|122
|Innings
|20
|3
|248
|193
|111
|Not outs
|2
|2
|21
|21
|16
|Runs
|420
|54
|8730
|5266
|1954
|Balls Faced
|522
|62
|12102
|6308
|1599
|Avg
|23.33
|54
|38.45
|30.61
|20.56
|SR
|80.45
|87.09
|72.13
|83.48
|122.2
|Fours
|47
|1
|950
|520
|162
|Fifties
|2
|0
|59
|33
|7
|Sixies
|3
|2
|183
|104
|69
|Highest
|74
|40
|235
|136
|108
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|13
|4
|1