Subasinghe Mudiyanselage Ashan Priyanjan

Subasinghe Mudiyanselage Ashan Priyanjan

all rounder

Full name:Subasinghe Mudiyanselage Ashan Priyanjan
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo CC

Dambulla Nsl

Galle Gallants

Kent Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches233155211122
Innings14016712570
Overs44.101557.5640.4178.4
Balls-----
Maidens10228273
Runs2330514527591141
Wickets5017511552
Avg46.6029.423.9921.94
SR53053.4133.4220.61
Eco5.2703.34.36.38
BB201364
4w00241
5w00840
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches233155211122
Innings203248193111
Not outs22212116
Runs42054873052661954
Balls Faced522621210263081599
Avg23.335438.4530.6120.56
SR80.4587.0972.1383.48122.2
Fours471950520162
Fifties2059337
Sixies3218310469
Highest7440235136108
Hundreds001341

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