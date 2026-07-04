Anthony Bramble

Anthony Bramble

wicket keeper

Full name:Anthony Bramble
Nationality:Guyana

Teams

2023 Teams

Golden State Grizzlies

Guyana Harpy Eagles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches726317
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches726317
Innings1145014
Not outs1433
Runs3012977106
Balls Faced00116
Avg30.1220.789.63
SR0091.37
Fours0718
Fifties1430
Sixies0353
Highest1966927
Hundreds300

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