Anthony Bramble
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Anthony Bramble
|Nationality:
|Guyana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|63
|17
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|72
|63
|17
|Innings
|114
|50
|14
|Not outs
|14
|3
|3
|Runs
|3012
|977
|106
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|116
|Avg
|30.12
|20.78
|9.63
|SR
|0
|0
|91.37
|Fours
|0
|71
|8
|Fifties
|14
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|35
|3
|Highest
|196
|69
|27
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0