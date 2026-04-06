Gudakesh Moti-Kanhai

International career

Gudakesh Motie was born on 29 March 1995 in Guyana. He is a left-arm orthodox spinner who played for Guyana in domestic cricket. He started playing for the West Indies national team in December 2021.

2021

In November, selected in West Indies squads for ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan.



Made T20I debut on 16 December against Pakistan in Karachi.



In December, named in the ODI squad for the Ireland series.

2022

In May, scored a first century in first-class cricket (110 vs Barbados) during the West Indies Championship.



In June, included in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series.



Made Test debut on 16 June vs Bangladesh at North Sound.



Later in June, joined the ODI squad for the Bangladesh series.



Made ODI debut on 10 July vs Bangladesh at Providence.

2023

In December, selected in the Test squad for the series against Australia.

2024

In May, included in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

2025

Played the last recorded Test match from 25 to 27 January vs Pakistan at Multan.



Played the last ODI match on 3 June vs England at The Oval.



Played the last T20I match on 15 June vs Ireland at Bready.

Test Matches

Matches: 11



Wickets: 35



Average: 27.03



Economy: 3.26



Best: 7/37



ICC Ranking: 54th (370 points)

ODI Matches

Matches: 28



Wickets: 34



Average: 30.88



Economy: 4.66



Best: 4/23



ICC Ranking: 16th (579 points)

T20I Matches

Matches: 33



Wickets: 32



Average: 25.75



Economy: 7.63



Best: 3/22



ICC Ranking: 11th (642 points)

Leagues Participation

Gudakesh Motie has played in the Caribbean Premier League for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He used his left-arm spin to break partnerships and control runs during key moments.

Caribbean Premier League

Gudakesh Motie made his T20 debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors on 2 September 2021. He stayed with the team in the following seasons and helped in several wins. In 2024, he became the leading wicket-taker for the team in the CPL.

Year Team Notes 2021 Guyana Amazon Warriors Made CPL debut on 2 September 2021 2022 Guyana Amazon Warriors Played in a match on 8 September vs. Saint Lucia Kings 2023 Guyana Amazon Warriors Took key wickets vs. St. Kitts and Barbados Royals 2024 Guyana Amazon Warriors Took 17 wickets, best bowler for the team by stats

Domestic career

Gudakesh Motie played for the West Indies Under-19 team at the 2014 U-19 World Cup in the UAE. He made his first-class debut for Guyana in November 2015 against the Windward Islands. In his second match, he took 11 wickets in total against the Leeward Islands and was named man of the match. He continued with strong performances that season, including 6-wicket hauls against Barbados and Jamaica. In List A cricket, he debuted in January 2016 and later became the top wicket-taker in the 2021 Super50 Cup with 16 wickets. He also played in domestic T20 matches, starting in 2021 with the Guyana Amazon Warriors. His most recent first-class match was in March 2025, again against the Windward Islands.

Records and achievements

вGudakesh Motie began his international career in December 2021 with a T20I match against Pakistan. He played his first Test match in June 2022 and made his ODI debut in July the same year. Since then, he has reached several key milestones in both domestic and international cricket.

2021 – Made international debut in T20Is for West Indies vs Pakistan.

2022 – Test debut vs Bangladesh (June), ODI debut vs Bangladesh (July).

2021 – Took 16 wickets in the Super50 tournament, highest in the series.

2023 – Took 13 wickets for 99 runs (13/99) in a Test match vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, best match figures in his first-class career.

2023 – Took 7/37 in the same series vs Zimbabwe, best bowling in an innings.

2023 – Named Player of the Series in the Test series against Zimbabwe.

2024 – Took 17 wickets in the CPL season, became Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top wicket-taker.

2025 – Ranked 11th in ICC ODI bowling and 12th in T20I bowling rankings.

Personal life

Gudakesh Motie was born in Georgetown, Guyana, and grew up in a family that followed cricket. His father, Kanhai Motie, played the game and helped him from a young age. He studied at St. Rose’s High School and later received a cricket scholarship.

Family

He is married, though there is no public detail about his wife or children. His family supported him early in his career, and his father played a key role in his path to professional cricket.

Finance

His estimated net worth is around $1.5 million. His income comes from national team contracts, domestic matches, and T20 leagues like the Caribbean Premier League. He is known for staying disciplined and focused on fitness.

Scandals

He has not been involved in any public scandals or conflicts.

Fans

His Instagram account has around 15,000 followers.