Gudakesh Moti-Kanhai

Gudakesh Moti-Kanhai

bowler

Full name:Gudakesh Moti-Kanhai
Nationality:Guyana

Teams

2026 Teams

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans

Paarl Royals

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches471403229
Innings871713228
Overs134.263.24.01171.0276.297.0
Balls------
Maidens2750292113
Runs4172342930141142695
Wickets221401415529
Avg18.9516.71021.3720.7623.96
SR36.6327.14049.8230.1420.06
Eco3.13.697.252.574.137.16
BB13401344
4w110941
5w200600
10w100200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches471403229
Innings450511910
Not outs2201995
Runs5254072522267
Balls Faced85640132926966
Avg2618022.6522.213.4
SR61.1784.37054.5582.52101.51
Fours95088204
Fifties000100
Sixies0301364
Highest233901103922
Hundreds000100

Gudakesh Moti-Kanhai Schedule & Results

Pakistan Super League

T20 Global Super League

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Jamaica Kingsmen vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Sabina Park, Kingston

JAM

JAM

GAW

GAW

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

St. Lucia Kings vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

GAW

GAW

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

GAW

GAW

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

GAW

GAW

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

JAM

JAM

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

SKN

SKN

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

ANT

ANT

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

STL

STL

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

TKR

TKR

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

GAW

GAW

International career

Gudakesh Motie was born on 29 March 1995 in Guyana. He is a left-arm orthodox spinner who played for Guyana in domestic cricket. He started playing for the West Indies national team in December 2021.

  • 2021
    • In November, selected in West Indies squads for ODIs and T20Is against Pakistan.
    • Made T20I debut on 16 December against Pakistan in Karachi.
    • In December, named in the ODI squad for the Ireland series.
  • 2022
    • In May, scored a first century in first-class cricket (110 vs Barbados) during the West Indies Championship.
    • In June, included in the Test squad for the Bangladesh series.
    • Made Test debut on 16 June vs Bangladesh at North Sound.
    • Later in June, joined the ODI squad for the Bangladesh series.
    • Made ODI debut on 10 July vs Bangladesh at Providence.
  • 2023
    • In December, selected in the Test squad for the series against Australia.
  • 2024
    • In May, included in the West Indies squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
  • 2025
    • Played the last recorded Test match from 25 to 27 January vs Pakistan at Multan.
    • Played the last ODI match on 3 June vs England at The Oval.
    • Played the last T20I match on 15 June vs Ireland at Bready.
  • Test Matches
    • Matches: 11
    • Wickets: 35
    • Average: 27.03
    • Economy: 3.26
    • Best: 7/37
    • ICC Ranking: 54th (370 points)
  • ODI Matches
    • Matches: 28
    • Wickets: 34
    • Average: 30.88
    • Economy: 4.66
    • Best: 4/23
    • ICC Ranking: 16th (579 points)
  • T20I Matches
    • Matches: 33
    • Wickets: 32
    • Average: 25.75
    • Economy: 7.63
    • Best: 3/22
    • ICC Ranking: 11th (642 points)

Leagues Participation

Gudakesh Motie has played in the Caribbean Premier League for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He used his left-arm spin to break partnerships and control runs during key moments.

Caribbean Premier League

Gudakesh Motie made his T20 debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors on 2 September 2021. He stayed with the team in the following seasons and helped in several wins. In 2024, he became the leading wicket-taker for the team in the CPL.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Made CPL debut on 2 September 2021

2022

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Played in a match on 8 September vs. Saint Lucia Kings

2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Took key wickets vs. St. Kitts and Barbados Royals

2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Took 17 wickets, best bowler for the team by stats

Domestic career

Gudakesh Motie played for the West Indies Under-19 team at the 2014 U-19 World Cup in the UAE. He made his first-class debut for Guyana in November 2015 against the Windward Islands. In his second match, he took 11 wickets in total against the Leeward Islands and was named man of the match. He continued with strong performances that season, including 6-wicket hauls against Barbados and Jamaica. In List A cricket, he debuted in January 2016 and later became the top wicket-taker in the 2021 Super50 Cup with 16 wickets. He also played in domestic T20 matches, starting in 2021 with the Guyana Amazon Warriors. His most recent first-class match was in March 2025, again against the Windward Islands.

Records and achievements

вGudakesh Motie began his international career in December 2021 with a T20I match against Pakistan. He played his first Test match in June 2022 and made his ODI debut in July the same year. Since then, he has reached several key milestones in both domestic and international cricket.

  • 2021 – Made international debut in T20Is for West Indies vs Pakistan.
  • 2022 – Test debut vs Bangladesh (June), ODI debut vs Bangladesh (July).
  • 2021 – Took 16 wickets in the Super50 tournament, highest in the series.
  • 2023 – Took 13 wickets for 99 runs (13/99) in a Test match vs Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, best match figures in his first-class career.
  • 2023 – Took 7/37 in the same series vs Zimbabwe, best bowling in an innings.
  • 2023 – Named Player of the Series in the Test series against Zimbabwe.
  • 2024 – Took 17 wickets in the CPL season, became Guyana Amazon Warriors’ top wicket-taker.
  • 2025 – Ranked 11th in ICC ODI bowling and 12th in T20I bowling rankings.

Personal life

Gudakesh Motie was born in Georgetown, Guyana, and grew up in a family that followed cricket. His father, Kanhai Motie, played the game and helped him from a young age. He studied at St. Rose’s High School and later received a cricket scholarship.

Family

He is married, though there is no public detail about his wife or children. His family supported him early in his career, and his father played a key role in his path to professional cricket.

Finance

His estimated net worth is around $1.5 million. His income comes from national team contracts, domestic matches, and T20 leagues like the Caribbean Premier League. He is known for staying disciplined and focused on fitness.

Scandals

He has not been involved in any public scandals or conflicts.

Fans

His Instagram account has around 15,000 followers.

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Tahir, Imran

Tahir, Imran

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Prasanna, Seekkuge

Akram, Faisal

Akram, Faisal

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Mindley, Marquino

Mindley, Marquino

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Sammy, Daren

Sammy, Daren

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib