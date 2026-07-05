Arron Mark Lilley

Arron Mark Lilley

all rounder

Full name:Arron Mark Lilley
Nationality:England

Teams

2024 Teams

Leicestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1636127
Innings292583
Overs453.3142.0211.2
Balls---
Maidens8210
Runs14288011601
Wickets432150
Avg33.238.1432.02
SR63.2740.5725.36
Eco3.145.647.57
BB643
4w110
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1636127
Innings202698
Not outs5211
Runs4444711764
Balls Faced5034171200
Avg29.619.6220.27
SR88.27112.95147
Fours5546178
Fifties215
Sixies91570
Highest636099
Hundreds000

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