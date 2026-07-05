Arron Mark Lilley
all rounder
|Full name:
|Arron Mark Lilley
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|36
|127
|Innings
|29
|25
|83
|Overs
|453.3
|142.0
|211.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|82
|1
|0
|Runs
|1428
|801
|1601
|Wickets
|43
|21
|50
|Avg
|33.2
|38.14
|32.02
|SR
|63.27
|40.57
|25.36
|Eco
|3.14
|5.64
|7.57
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|36
|127
|Innings
|20
|26
|98
|Not outs
|5
|2
|11
|Runs
|444
|471
|1764
|Balls Faced
|503
|417
|1200
|Avg
|29.6
|19.62
|20.27
|SR
|88.27
|112.95
|147
|Fours
|55
|46
|178
|Fifties
|2
|1
|5
|Sixies
|9
|15
|70
|Highest
|63
|60
|99
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0