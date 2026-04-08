Prasidh Krishna News View all If you want to learn more about cricket player Prasidh Krishna, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how all his previous matches went and which tournaments he will be participating in. India Forced Into Squad Change for England and Ireland T20Is After Rest Call The Indian team has made a change to its T20I squad for the next two series. Mohammed Siraj has been advised to withdraw his name for the series against Ireland and England. He has been replaced in the team by Prasidh Krishna. Prasidh Krishna Prasidh Krishna Works on His Batting Before Indian Premier League 2026 Prasidh Krishna Watch, Ranji Trophy | Prasidh too hot to handle as he produces beauty to go through Chahal’s defence Prasidh Krishna Historic ODI Loss Raises Big Questions Over Indias Bowling Attack Prasidh Krishna IPL Auction | Gujarat Titans retention analysis, gaps to fill, potential targets for IPL 2026

International career

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna was born on 19 February 1996 in Bangalore. He is an Indian right-arm fast-medium bowler who plays for the national team, Karnataka in domestic cricket, and the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

He played his first One Day International match on 23 March 2021 against England and took four wickets, breaking a 24-year-old Indian record for most wickets on ODI debut. He joined the Indian team for the 2023 Asia Cup, which India won, and the 2023 Cricket World Cup, where the team finished as runners-up.

Krishna made his Test debut at Centurion Park against South Africa and took his first Test wicket in that match.

2021

Named in India’s ODI squad for the series against England in March.

Made ODI debut on 23 March against England, taking four wickets and helping India win by 66 runs.

In May, named as a standby player for India’s Test squad for the World Test Championship final and the away series against England.

Added to India’s main squad for the fourth Test against England in September but did not play.

2022

Named in India’s ODI squad against the West Indies in February.

Took four wickets for 12 runs in the second match and earned man of the game, then won man of the series after taking three wickets in the third match.

Included in India’s Test squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against England in May.

2023

Made T20I debut on 18 August against Ireland at Dublin (Malahide).

Added to India’s squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup on 5 November after Hardik Pandya got injured.

On 28 November, he became the most expensive Indian bowler in T20Is, giving 68 runs in four overs.

2024

Due to injury, he missed the first two matches of the five-match series against England.

2025

Named in India’s squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Played the first, second, and fifth Tests, taking 14 wickets at an average of 37.07.

Played his last Test on 4 August against England at The Oval.

Leagues Participation

Prasidh Krishna has played in the Indian Premier League since 2018 and has represented multiple teams. He started with Kolkata Knight Riders, then moved to Rajasthan Royals, and now plays for Gujarat Titans. His performances in the IPL have earned him recognition, including the Purple Cap for most wickets in a season.

Indian Premier League

Krishna joined Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 as a replacement for the injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti and made his debut on 6 May 2018 against the Mumbai Indians, replacing Shivam Mavi. In February 2022, the Rajasthan Royals bought him for ₹10 crore in the Mega Auction. Ahead of the 2025 season, the Gujarat Titans signed him for ₹9.5 crore, and he took 25 wickets to earn the Purple Cap.

Year Team Salary 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹20,00,000 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹20,00,000 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹20,00,000 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹20,00,000 2022 Rajasthan Royals ₹10,00,00,000 2023 Rajasthan Royals ₹10,00,00,000 2024 Rajasthan Royals ₹10,00,00,000 2025 Gujarat Titans ₹9,50,00,000

Domestic career

Prasidh Krishna made his first-class debut for Karnataka during Bangladesh A's tour of India in September 2015, taking five wickets in the match, including one on his first ball. He impressed by dismissing key batters in his first spell and helped Karnataka win by four wickets. Krishna played his List A debut in the 2016–17 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 25 February 2017 and made his Twenty20 debut in the 2017–18 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the leading wicket-taker for Karnataka in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy with thirteen wickets in seven matches.

In August 2018, Krishna was named in the India A squad for the A-team Quadrangular Series and later in December for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. During the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy, he recorded his first ten-wicket haul in a match against Jammu and Kashmir, taking six wickets in the first innings and four in the second. In the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy against Gujarat, Krishna suffered an injury to his left quadriceps on the first day and had to leave the field, missing further matches, including the first two games of India’s series against England.

Records and achievements

Prasidh Krishna has achieved several milestones in domestic and international cricket, showing his skill as a fast bowler. He holds records in ODIs, T20Is, Test matches, and domestic tournaments, and he has been recognized for his performances with awards and key statistics.

2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 8 matches.

2015–22 Ranji Trophy: Took 10 wickets in a match against Jammu and Kashmir, with 6/35 in the first innings and 4/59 in the second.

March 23, 2021 – ODI Debut vs England: Took four wickets for 54 runs, setting a record for most wickets by an Indian on ODI debut.

2023 Asia Cup: Member of the Indian team that won the tournament.

November 5, 2023 – Cricket World Cup: Included in India’s squad as a reserve player.

November 28, 2023 – T20I Record: Conceded 68 runs in 4 overs, the most by an Indian bowler in T20Is.

2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Took 6sixwickets in a Test match against Australia in Sydney.

2025 Test Match vs England: Conceded 220 runs in two periods; in the first period, gave 128 runs in 3 overs with an efficiency score of 6.40, and in the second period gave 92 runs in 15 overs with an efficiency score of 6.10. Became the only Test player to concede 90+ runs in a period with an efficiency over 6.

Personal life

Prasidh Krishna keeps his private life mostly away from the public. He focuses on his cricket career while maintaining connections with family and fans. His lifestyle reflects his earnings and success in domestic and international cricket.

Family

As of 2025, Prasidh Krishna is not married. His father, Muralikrishna, was a volleyball player, and his mother, Pamma, is a former national-level athlete and schoolteacher.

Finance

In 2024, his fortune was estimated at 12 crore Indian rupees, around 1.5 million US dollars.

Homes and Cars

Krishna lives in a luxury apartment in Padmanabhanagar, Bengaluru, and also owns a holiday home in Coorg.

Scandals

He faced criticism for allowing more than 200 runs in a five-match series against England. During a second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A, he threw the ball at batter Marcus Harris after the umpires refused to replace a dirty ball. In October 2024, he had physical fitness issues after recovering from a quadriceps injury, which caused him to miss a match.

Fans

As of July 2025, fans criticized his performance in the second Test against England, pointing to mistakes with line and length and an economical score of 7.60. He has about 490,000 followers on Instagram.