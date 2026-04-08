Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore

bowler

Full name:Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):November 6, 1996 (26)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:196 cm
Hometown:Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Jersey Number:1
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Surrey

Tamil Nadu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches304649
Innings554549
Overs1053.2382.3175.5
Balls---
Maidens241156
Runs30041689964
Wickets1137357
Avg26.5823.1316.91
SR55.9231.4318.5
Eco2.854.415.48
BB1054
4w322
5w720
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches304649
Innings422410
Not outs683
Runs50831329
Balls Faced145844126
Avg14.1119.564.14
SR34.8470.97111.53
Fours48201
Fifties120
Sixies1392
Highest81749
Hundreds000

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultGujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

181

KKR

KKR

180

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

206

GT

GT

205

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

158

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

158

RCB

RCB

155

ResultGujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

167

PBKS

PBKS

163

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultGujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

168

SRH

SRH

86

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

247

GT

GT

218

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

HPCA Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

254

GT

GT

162

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB

RCB

161

GT

GT

155

County Championship

International career

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore played his first international match in the Asian Games Men's Cricket tournament. He had performed well in domestic cricket for years but had to wait for a spot in the national team due to strong competition. When he got his chance, he showed his skills as a left-arm spinner with disciplined bowling.

2023

  • October 3 – Debut match against Nepal in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He bowled four overs, conceding 25 runs, and took his first international wicket by dismissing Kushal Bhurtel. His performance helped India secure an easy victory.
  • October 6 – Played in the semifinal against Bangladesh. He bowled four overs and gave away only 12 runs while picking up three wickets. His spell played a key role in restricting the opposition to a low total.
  • October 7 – Part of India's gold medal-winning squad in the Asian Games 2023. His contributions with the ball helped the team succeed in the tournament.

2024

  • Sai Kishore was named captain of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2024, replacing the injured Vijay Shankar.

Leagues Participation

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has played in top T20 leagues in India, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Indian Premier League

Sai Kishore joined the IPL in 2020 when Chennai Super Kings bought him for INR 20 lakhs. However, he did not play that season because the team already had many strong spinners. In 2022, Gujarat Titans signed him for INR 3 crores. He made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants and took two wickets. He played in the IPL 2022 final, where Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season.

He did not get to play in IPL 2023 but returned in 2024. In five matches, he took seven wickets, with his best performance being four wickets for 33 runs against Punjab Kings.

For IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans bought him again for INR 2 crores at the auction.

Year

Team

Notes

2020

Chennai Super Kings

Did not play

2022

Gujarat Titans

IPL debut, played in the final, won the title

2023

Gujarat Titans

Did not play

2024

Gujarat Titans

Played five matches, took seven wickets, best figures 4/33

2025

Gujarat Titans

Bought for INR 2 crores in the auction

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Sai Kishore had a strong run in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In 2017, he was the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets. He also captained the Trichy Warriors in the 2019 season. In the 2019-20 season, he continued his good form, which led to his selection for the national team in 2021. In 2024, he became the captain of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans after Vijay Shankar got injured.

Year

Team

Notes

2017

Trichy Warriors

Highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets

2019

Trichy Warriors

Captain of the team

2019-20

Trichy Warriors

Strong performances led to national team call-up

2024

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans

Became captain after Vijay Shankar's injury

Domestic career

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore started his domestic career in 2017. He played his first List A match for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on March 12, 2017. Later that year, he made his first-class debut in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy on October 14, 2017. During the 2018-19 Ranji season, he became the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu, taking 22 wickets in six matches.

Sai Kishore had a great 2019-20 season. He was the top wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), claiming 20 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 4.63. His team finished as runners-up in the tournament.

In 2021, Sai Kishore was part of the Tamil Nadu squad that won back-to-back Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophies. He played a key role in their win, bowling 0/11 in two overs during the 2020-21 season, with an economy rate of 2.75. In the 2021-22 season, he took 3 wickets for 12 runs in four overs, maintaining an economy rate of 4.

In the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Himachal Pradesh, Sai Kishore was in the playing XI. He batted at number three, scoring 18 runs. With the ball, he took one wicket as Tamil Nadu finished as runners-up.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Sai Kishore finished as the leading wicket-taker with 53 wickets in 15 innings, averaging 18.52. He became the third bowler from Tamil Nadu to take over 50 wickets in the same Ranji season, joining the ranks of S Venkataraghavan and Aashish Kapoor.

Records and achievements

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has had an impressive career with notable records and awards.

  • 2023-24 Ranji Trophy: He took 53 wickets in 15 innings with an average of 18.52. He became the third Tamil Nadu player to take 50+ wickets in one season, after S Venkataraghavan and Aashish Kapoor.
  • 2022 Asian Games: He was part of the Indian cricket team that won a gold medal in Hangzhou, China.

Personal life

Sai Kishore was born to Ravisrinivasan and Rajalaskhmi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is married to Anmol Kiran, who is also from Chennai.

Finance

Sai Kishore earns a good income from cricket and also gets a significant amount from playing in the Indian Premier League. His net worth is estimated to be between Rs. 4 crores and Rs. 6 crores in 2024.

Cars and House

Sai Kishore owns a Maruti Suzuki Brezza worth 20 lakhs. He lives in Chennai.

Scandals

In 2016, during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match, Sai Kishore had a physical altercation with N. Jagadeshan, another player. Ravichandran Ashwin helped to calm the situation.

Fans

Sai Kishore has a loyal following. His hard work and humble personality have earned him many fans. He has around 250k followers on Instagram.

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