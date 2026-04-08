International career

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore played his first international match in the Asian Games Men's Cricket tournament. He had performed well in domestic cricket for years but had to wait for a spot in the national team due to strong competition. When he got his chance, he showed his skills as a left-arm spinner with disciplined bowling.

2023

October 3 – Debut match against Nepal in the quarterfinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. He bowled four overs, conceding 25 runs, and took his first international wicket by dismissing Kushal Bhurtel. His performance helped India secure an easy victory.

October 6 – Played in the semifinal against Bangladesh. He bowled four overs and gave away only 12 runs while picking up three wickets. His spell played a key role in restricting the opposition to a low total.

October 7 – Part of India's gold medal-winning squad in the Asian Games 2023. His contributions with the ball helped the team succeed in the tournament.

2024

Sai Kishore was named captain of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in TNPL 2024, replacing the injured Vijay Shankar.

Leagues Participation

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has played in top T20 leagues in India, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Indian Premier League

Sai Kishore joined the IPL in 2020 when Chennai Super Kings bought him for INR 20 lakhs. However, he did not play that season because the team already had many strong spinners. In 2022, Gujarat Titans signed him for INR 3 crores. He made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants and took two wickets. He played in the IPL 2022 final, where Gujarat Titans won the title in their first season.

He did not get to play in IPL 2023 but returned in 2024. In five matches, he took seven wickets, with his best performance being four wickets for 33 runs against Punjab Kings.

For IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans bought him again for INR 2 crores at the auction.

Year Team Notes 2020 Chennai Super Kings Did not play 2022 Gujarat Titans IPL debut, played in the final, won the title 2023 Gujarat Titans Did not play 2024 Gujarat Titans Played five matches, took seven wickets, best figures 4/33 2025 Gujarat Titans Bought for INR 2 crores in the auction

Tamil Nadu Premier League

Sai Kishore had a strong run in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In 2017, he was the highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets. He also captained the Trichy Warriors in the 2019 season. In the 2019-20 season, he continued his good form, which led to his selection for the national team in 2021. In 2024, he became the captain of IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans after Vijay Shankar got injured.

Year Team Notes 2017 Trichy Warriors Highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets 2019 Trichy Warriors Captain of the team 2019-20 Trichy Warriors Strong performances led to national team call-up 2024 IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Became captain after Vijay Shankar's injury

Domestic career

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore started his domestic career in 2017. He played his first List A match for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on March 12, 2017. Later that year, he made his first-class debut in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy on October 14, 2017. During the 2018-19 Ranji season, he became the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu, taking 22 wickets in six matches.

Sai Kishore had a great 2019-20 season. He was the top wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), claiming 20 wickets in 12 matches with an economy rate of 4.63. His team finished as runners-up in the tournament.

In 2021, Sai Kishore was part of the Tamil Nadu squad that won back-to-back Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophies. He played a key role in their win, bowling 0/11 in two overs during the 2020-21 season, with an economy rate of 2.75. In the 2021-22 season, he took 3 wickets for 12 runs in four overs, maintaining an economy rate of 4.

In the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Himachal Pradesh, Sai Kishore was in the playing XI. He batted at number three, scoring 18 runs. With the ball, he took one wicket as Tamil Nadu finished as runners-up.

In the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, Sai Kishore finished as the leading wicket-taker with 53 wickets in 15 innings, averaging 18.52. He became the third bowler from Tamil Nadu to take over 50 wickets in the same Ranji season, joining the ranks of S Venkataraghavan and Aashish Kapoor.

Records and achievements

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore has had an impressive career with notable records and awards.

2023-24 Ranji Trophy: He took 53 wickets in 15 innings with an average of 18.52. He became the third Tamil Nadu player to take 50+ wickets in one season, after S Venkataraghavan and Aashish Kapoor.

2022 Asian Games: He was part of the Indian cricket team that won a gold medal in Hangzhou, China.

Personal life

Sai Kishore was born to Ravisrinivasan and Rajalaskhmi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is married to Anmol Kiran, who is also from Chennai.

Finance

Sai Kishore earns a good income from cricket and also gets a significant amount from playing in the Indian Premier League. His net worth is estimated to be between Rs. 4 crores and Rs. 6 crores in 2024.

Cars and House

Sai Kishore owns a Maruti Suzuki Brezza worth 20 lakhs. He lives in Chennai.

Scandals

In 2016, during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match, Sai Kishore had a physical altercation with N. Jagadeshan, another player. Ravichandran Ashwin helped to calm the situation.

Fans

Sai Kishore has a loyal following. His hard work and humble personality have earned him many fans. He has around 250k followers on Instagram.