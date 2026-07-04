Aslam Khan Bin Malik

Aslam Khan Bin Malik

all rounder

Full name:Aslam Khan Bin Malik
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs4949
Balls Faced4040
Avg12.2512.25
SR122.5122.5
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2626
Hundreds00

Another Players

Zainal, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin

Zainal, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin

Singh, Pavandeep

Singh, Pavandeep

Faiz, Ahmed

Faiz, Ahmed

Hayat, Khizar

Hayat, Khizar

Muniandy, Sharvin

Muniandy, Sharvin

Rahman, Anwar

Rahman, Anwar

Hafizs, Ainool

Hafizs, Ainool

Asad, Bilal

Asad, Bilal

Malik, M. Akram Abd

Malik, M. Akram Abd

Haider, Rizwan

Haider, Rizwan