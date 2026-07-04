Aslam Khan Bin Malik
all rounder
|Full name:
|Aslam Khan Bin Malik
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|49
|49
|Balls Faced
|40
|40
|Avg
|12.25
|12.25
|SR
|122.5
|122.5
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|26
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0