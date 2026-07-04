Sharvin Muniandy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sharvin Muniandy
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|10
|60
|Innings
|43
|9
|43
|Overs
|126.1
|46.0
|126.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|1085
|255
|1085
|Wickets
|45
|11
|45
|Avg
|24.11
|23.18
|24.11
|SR
|16.82
|25.09
|16.82
|Eco
|8.59
|5.54
|8.59
|BB
|4
|4
|4
|4w
|3
|2
|3
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|10
|60
|Innings
|47
|9
|47
|Not outs
|17
|2
|17
|Runs
|493
|159
|493
|Balls Faced
|385
|247
|385
|Avg
|16.43
|22.71
|16.43
|SR
|128.05
|64.37
|128.05
|Fours
|30
|12
|30
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|23
|7
|23
|Highest
|40
|48
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0