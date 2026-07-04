Sharvin Muniandy

Sharvin Muniandy

all rounder

Full name:Sharvin Muniandy
Nationality:Malaysia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches601060
Innings43943
Overs126.146.0126.1
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs10852551085
Wickets451145
Avg24.1123.1824.11
SR16.8225.0916.82
Eco8.595.548.59
BB444
4w323
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches601060
Innings47947
Not outs17217
Runs493159493
Balls Faced385247385
Avg16.4322.7116.43
SR128.0564.37128.05
Fours301230
Fifties000
Sixies23723
Highest404840
Hundreds000

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