Bilal Asad
|Full name:
|Bilal Asad
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|121
|75
|9
|Innings
|140
|41
|4
|Overs
|1132.5
|218.1
|13.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|253
|12
|0
|Runs
|3436
|1156
|92
|Wickets
|128
|28
|5
|Avg
|26.84
|41.28
|18.4
|SR
|53.1
|46.75
|15.6
|Eco
|3.03
|5.29
|7.07
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|121
|75
|9
|Innings
|198
|68
|9
|Not outs
|14
|6
|0
|Runs
|6171
|1935
|259
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|194
|Avg
|33.53
|31.2
|28.77
|SR
|0
|0
|133.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|23
|Fifties
|34
|11
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|11
|Highest
|151
|140
|51
|Hundreds
|11
|1
|0