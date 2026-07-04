Bilal Asad

Bilal Asad

Full name:Bilal Asad
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121759
Innings140414
Overs1132.5218.113.0
Balls---
Maidens253120
Runs3436115692
Wickets128285
Avg26.8441.2818.4
SR53.146.7515.6
Eco3.035.297.07
BB643
4w410
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121759
Innings198689
Not outs1460
Runs61711935259
Balls Faced00194
Avg33.5331.228.77
SR00133.5
Fours0023
Fifties34111
Sixies0011
Highest15114051
Hundreds1110

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