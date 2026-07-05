Khizar Hayat Durrani
all rounder
|Full name:
|Khizar Hayat Durrani
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|35
|8
|35
|Innings
|1
|33
|8
|33
|Overs
|3.0
|108.0
|71.0
|108.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|5
|9
|5
|Runs
|26
|644
|238
|644
|Wickets
|0
|34
|8
|34
|Avg
|0
|18.94
|29.75
|18.94
|SR
|0
|19.05
|53.25
|19.05
|Eco
|8.66
|5.96
|3.35
|5.96
|BB
|0
|5
|3
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|35
|8
|35
|Innings
|1
|20
|7
|20
|Not outs
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Runs
|22
|206
|118
|206
|Balls Faced
|25
|185
|216
|185
|Avg
|22
|14.71
|19.66
|14.71
|SR
|88
|111.35
|54.62
|111.35
|Fours
|1
|16
|10
|16
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Highest
|22
|28
|42
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0