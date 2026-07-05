Khizar Hayat Durrani

Khizar Hayat Durrani

all rounder

Full name:Khizar Hayat Durrani
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2025 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches135835
Innings133833
Overs3.0108.071.0108.0
Balls----
Maidens0595
Runs26644238644
Wickets034834
Avg018.9429.7518.94
SR019.0553.2519.05
Eco8.665.963.355.96
BB0535
4w0000
5w0101
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches135835
Innings120720
Not outs0616
Runs22206118206
Balls Faced25185216185
Avg2214.7119.6614.71
SR88111.3554.62111.35
Fours1161016
Fifties0000
Sixies1424
Highest22284228
Hundreds0000

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