Muhammad Anwar Rahman
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Anwar Rahman
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|10
|21
|Innings
|19
|10
|19
|Overs
|57.4
|78.3
|57.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|3
|1
|Runs
|350
|319
|350
|Wickets
|24
|14
|24
|Avg
|14.58
|22.78
|14.58
|SR
|14.41
|33.64
|14.41
|Eco
|6.06
|4.06
|6.06
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|10
|21
|Innings
|9
|8
|9
|Not outs
|3
|2
|3
|Runs
|21
|51
|21
|Balls Faced
|32
|125
|32
|Avg
|3.5
|8.5
|3.5
|SR
|65.62
|40.8
|65.62
|Fours
|2
|5
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|30
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0