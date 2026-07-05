Muhammad Anwar Rahman

Muhammad Anwar Rahman

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Anwar Rahman
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2023 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches211021
Innings191019
Overs57.478.357.4
Balls---
Maidens131
Runs350319350
Wickets241424
Avg14.5822.7814.58
SR14.4133.6414.41
Eco6.064.066.06
BB434
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches211021
Innings989
Not outs323
Runs215121
Balls Faced3212532
Avg3.58.53.5
SR65.6240.865.62
Fours252
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest123012
Hundreds000

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