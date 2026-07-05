Pavandeep Singh

Pavandeep Singh

bowler

Full name:Pavandeep Singh
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches401540
Innings401540
Overs143.1122.1143.1
Balls---
Maidens2162
Runs845451845
Wickets481548
Avg17.630.0617.6
SR17.8948.8617.89
Eco5.93.695.9
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches401540
Innings101010
Not outs838
Runs101810
Balls Faced2613926
Avg52.575
SR38.4612.9438.46
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest494
Hundreds000

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