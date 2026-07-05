Pavandeep Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Pavandeep Singh
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|15
|40
|Innings
|40
|15
|40
|Overs
|143.1
|122.1
|143.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|16
|2
|Runs
|845
|451
|845
|Wickets
|48
|15
|48
|Avg
|17.6
|30.06
|17.6
|SR
|17.89
|48.86
|17.89
|Eco
|5.9
|3.69
|5.9
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|40
|15
|40
|Innings
|10
|10
|10
|Not outs
|8
|3
|8
|Runs
|10
|18
|10
|Balls Faced
|26
|139
|26
|Avg
|5
|2.57
|5
|SR
|38.46
|12.94
|38.46
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|9
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0