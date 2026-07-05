Azim Nazir Kazi

Azim Nazir Kazi

all rounder

Full name:Azim Nazir Kazi
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):October 14, 1993 (29)
Zodiac Sign:Libra
Hometown:Maharashtra, India
Batting Style:Left Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143539
Innings72234
Overs42.0174.1110.3
Balls---
Maidens220
Runs145861746
Wickets41831
Avg36.2547.8324.06
SR6358.0521.38
Eco3.454.946.75
BB353
4w010
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches143539
Innings243429
Not outs1412
Runs9731237524
Balls Faced19931278432
Avg42.341.2330.82
SR48.8296.79121.29
Fours10410138
Fifties271
Sixies193823
Highest14010671
Hundreds430

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