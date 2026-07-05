Azim Nazir Kazi
all rounder
|Full name:
|Azim Nazir Kazi
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 14, 1993 (29)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Libra
|Hometown:
|Maharashtra, India
|Batting Style:
|Left Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left arm Orthodox
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|35
|39
|Innings
|7
|22
|34
|Overs
|42.0
|174.1
|110.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|145
|861
|746
|Wickets
|4
|18
|31
|Avg
|36.25
|47.83
|24.06
|SR
|63
|58.05
|21.38
|Eco
|3.45
|4.94
|6.75
|BB
|3
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|35
|39
|Innings
|24
|34
|29
|Not outs
|1
|4
|12
|Runs
|973
|1237
|524
|Balls Faced
|1993
|1278
|432
|Avg
|42.3
|41.23
|30.82
|SR
|48.82
|96.79
|121.29
|Fours
|104
|101
|38
|Fifties
|2
|7
|1
|Sixies
|19
|38
|23
|Highest
|140
|106
|71
|Hundreds
|4
|3
|0