Baltej Singh Dhanda
bowler
|Full name:
|Baltej Singh Dhanda
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|November 04, 1990 (32)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Scorpio
|Height:
|190 cm
|Hometown:
|Punjab, India
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|16
|32
|Innings
|51
|16
|32
|Overs
|804.1
|132.3
|118.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|224
|14
|1
|Runs
|2051
|585
|884
|Wickets
|98
|28
|40
|Avg
|20.92
|20.89
|22.1
|SR
|49.23
|28.39
|17.77
|Eco
|2.55
|4.41
|7.45
|BB
|11
|5
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|5
|1
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|28
|16
|32
|Innings
|35
|4
|6
|Not outs
|12
|4
|2
|Runs
|108
|14
|14
|Balls Faced
|406
|17
|14
|Avg
|4.69
|0
|3.5
|SR
|26.6
|82.35
|100
|Fours
|12
|3
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|19
|12
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0