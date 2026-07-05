Baltej Singh Dhanda

Baltej Singh Dhanda

bowler

Full name:Baltej Singh Dhanda
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):November 04, 1990 (32)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:190 cm
Hometown:Punjab, India
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Daredevils Delhi

India Captains

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281632
Innings511632
Overs804.1132.3118.3
Balls---
Maidens224141
Runs2051585884
Wickets982840
Avg20.9220.8922.1
SR49.2328.3917.77
Eco2.554.417.45
BB1153
4w310
5w510
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches281632
Innings3546
Not outs1242
Runs1081414
Balls Faced4061714
Avg4.6903.5
SR26.682.35100
Fours1232
Fifties000
Sixies300
Highest19125
Hundreds000

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