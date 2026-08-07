Bashir Ahmed

Bashir Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Bashir Ahmed
Nationality:Nepal
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3232
Innings3232
Overs18.36.018.36.0
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs71497149
Wickets2222
Avg35.524.535.524.5
SR55.51855.518
Eco3.838.163.838.16
BB1212
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3232
Innings2121
Not outs0101
Runs3030
Balls Faced131131
Avg1.501.57
SR23.07023.070
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest3030
Hundreds0000

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