Bashir Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Bashir Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Nepal
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Overs
|18.3
|6.0
|18.3
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|71
|49
|71
|49
|Wickets
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Avg
|35.5
|24.5
|35.5
|24.5
|SR
|55.5
|18
|55.5
|18
|Eco
|3.83
|8.16
|3.83
|8.16
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Balls Faced
|13
|1
|13
|1
|Avg
|1.5
|0
|1.5
|7
|SR
|23.07
|0
|23.07
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0