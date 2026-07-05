BGS Mendis
bowler
|Full name:
|BGS Mendis
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|12
|5
|Innings
|10
|10
|4
|Overs
|113.4
|61.2
|7.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|3
|0
|Runs
|524
|215
|45
|Wickets
|19
|16
|4
|Avg
|27.57
|13.43
|11.25
|SR
|35.89
|23
|11.5
|Eco
|4.6
|3.5
|5.86
|BB
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|12
|5
|Innings
|12
|7
|2
|Not outs
|2
|2
|2
|Runs
|343
|59
|2
|Balls Faced
|794
|106
|3
|Avg
|34.3
|11.8
|0
|SR
|43.19
|55.66
|66.66
|Fours
|37
|4
|0
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|63
|20
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0