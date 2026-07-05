BGS Mendis

BGS Mendis

bowler

Full name:BGS Mendis
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10125
Innings10104
Overs113.461.27.4
Balls---
Maidens330
Runs52421545
Wickets19164
Avg27.5713.4311.25
SR35.892311.5
Eco4.63.55.86
BB843
4w210
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches10125
Innings1272
Not outs222
Runs343592
Balls Faced7941063
Avg34.311.80
SR43.1955.6666.66
Fours3740
Fifties300
Sixies200
Highest63201
Hundreds000

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