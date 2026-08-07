Bhargav Hemant Merai
batsman
|Full name:
|Bhargav Hemant Merai
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|45
|6
|Innings
|23
|5
|0
|Overs
|81.4
|16.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|0
|0
|Runs
|241
|57
|0
|Wickets
|2
|1
|0
|Avg
|120.5
|57
|0
|SR
|245
|96
|0
|Eco
|2.95
|3.56
|0
|BB
|1
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|45
|6
|Innings
|113
|44
|5
|Not outs
|8
|6
|2
|Runs
|4083
|1536
|96
|Balls Faced
|8346
|1939
|104
|Avg
|38.88
|40.42
|32
|SR
|48.92
|79.21
|92.3
|Fours
|484
|125
|7
|Fifties
|18
|11
|0
|Sixies
|6
|7
|0
|Highest
|223
|125
|48
|Hundreds
|8
|2
|0