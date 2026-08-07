Bhargav Hemant Merai

Bhargav Hemant Merai

batsman

Full name:Bhargav Hemant Merai
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches69456
Innings2350
Overs81.416.00
Balls---
Maidens1800
Runs241570
Wickets210
Avg120.5570
SR245960
Eco2.953.560
BB110
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches69456
Innings113445
Not outs862
Runs4083153696
Balls Faced83461939104
Avg38.8840.4232
SR48.9279.2192.3
Fours4841257
Fifties18110
Sixies670
Highest22312548
Hundreds820

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Rawat, Rahul

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Anand, Doddamani

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Saif, Mohammad

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Singh, Pratham

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Bala, Priyanka Prankrishna

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Chaudhary, Shivam

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