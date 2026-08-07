Bilawal Iqbal
bowler
|Full name:
|Bilawal Iqbal
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|64
|22
|3
|Innings
|117
|22
|3
|Overs
|1836.1
|149.3
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|395
|5
|0
|Runs
|5795
|816
|50
|Wickets
|213
|19
|0
|Avg
|27.2
|42.94
|0
|SR
|51.72
|47.21
|0
|Eco
|3.15
|5.45
|12.5
|BB
|10
|4
|0
|4w
|10
|1
|0
|5w
|11
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|64
|22
|3
|Innings
|95
|19
|1
|Not outs
|15
|3
|0
|Runs
|1629
|191
|2
|Balls Faced
|3729
|220
|4
|Avg
|20.36
|11.93
|2
|SR
|43.68
|86.81
|50
|Fours
|198
|21
|0
|Fifties
|7
|1
|0
|Sixies
|30
|3
|0
|Highest
|106
|50
|2
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0