Bilawal Iqbal

Bilawal Iqbal

bowler

Full name:Bilawal Iqbal
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches64223
Innings117223
Overs1836.1149.34.0
Balls---
Maidens39550
Runs579581650
Wickets213190
Avg27.242.940
SR51.7247.210
Eco3.155.4512.5
BB1040
4w1010
5w1100
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches64223
Innings95191
Not outs1530
Runs16291912
Balls Faced37292204
Avg20.3611.932
SR43.6886.8150
Fours198210
Fifties710
Sixies3030
Highest106502
Hundreds100

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