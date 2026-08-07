Binod Bhandari
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Binod Bhandari
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|36
|1
|46
|49
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|36
|1
|46
|49
|Innings
|14
|28
|2
|41
|40
|Not outs
|0
|7
|0
|4
|9
|Runs
|275
|332
|36
|788
|491
|Balls Faced
|461
|308
|57
|1037
|438
|Avg
|19.64
|15.8
|18
|21.29
|15.83
|SR
|59.65
|107.79
|63.15
|75.98
|112.1
|Fours
|24
|25
|5
|64
|34
|Fifties
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Sixies
|3
|12
|0
|23
|22
|Highest
|59
|58
|36
|73
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0