Binod Bhandari

Binod Bhandari

wicket keeper

Full name:Binod Bhandari
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2023 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches173614649
Innings00000
Overs00000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00000
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00000
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches173614649
Innings142824140
Not outs07049
Runs27533236788491
Balls Faced461308571037438
Avg19.6415.81821.2915.83
SR59.65107.7963.1575.98112.1
Fours242556434
Fifties12023
Sixies31202322
Highest5958367358
Hundreds00000

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