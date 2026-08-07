Birendra Vivek Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Birendra Vivek Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|28
|60
|Innings
|0
|6
|10
|Overs
|0
|25.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|135
|165
|Wickets
|0
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|135
|165
|SR
|0
|150
|120
|Eco
|0
|5.4
|8.25
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|28
|60
|Innings
|28
|28
|58
|Not outs
|1
|1
|9
|Runs
|890
|948
|1480
|Balls Faced
|1750
|1081
|1114
|Avg
|32.96
|35.11
|30.2
|SR
|50.85
|87.69
|132.85
|Fours
|107
|86
|144
|Fifties
|5
|4
|8
|Sixies
|19
|30
|68
|Highest
|108
|147
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|1