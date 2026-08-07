Birendra Vivek Singh

Birendra Vivek Singh

all rounder

Full name:Birendra Vivek Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162860
Innings0610
Overs025.020.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0135165
Wickets011
Avg0135165
SR0150120
Eco05.48.25
BB011
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162860
Innings282858
Not outs119
Runs8909481480
Balls Faced175010811114
Avg32.9635.1130.2
SR50.8587.69132.85
Fours10786144
Fifties548
Sixies193068
Highest108147100
Hundreds121

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