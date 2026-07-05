Blake Edwards

Blake Edwards

bowler

Full name:Blake Edwards
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches43
Innings73
Overs86.320.5
Balls--
Maidens112
Runs331119
Wickets73
Avg47.2839.66
SR74.1441.66
Eco3.825.71
BB43
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches43
Innings52
Not outs31
Runs1020
Balls Faced5441
Avg520
SR18.5148.78
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest818
Hundreds00

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