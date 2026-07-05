Blake Edwards
bowler
|Full name:
|Blake Edwards
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|7
|3
|Overs
|86.3
|20.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|2
|Runs
|331
|119
|Wickets
|7
|3
|Avg
|47.28
|39.66
|SR
|74.14
|41.66
|Eco
|3.82
|5.71
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|3
|Innings
|5
|2
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|10
|20
|Balls Faced
|54
|41
|Avg
|5
|20
|SR
|18.51
|48.78
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0