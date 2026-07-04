Blake Peter Coburn
bowler
|Full name:
|Blake Peter Coburn
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|17
|Innings
|10
|9
|16
|Overs
|146.4
|62.5
|49.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|21
|0
|0
|Runs
|529
|382
|409
|Wickets
|16
|10
|11
|Avg
|33.06
|38.2
|37.18
|SR
|55
|37.7
|26.72
|Eco
|3.6
|6.07
|8.34
|BB
|8
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|9
|17
|Innings
|12
|7
|5
|Not outs
|3
|2
|2
|Runs
|50
|42
|44
|Balls Faced
|206
|66
|52
|Avg
|5.55
|8.4
|14.66
|SR
|24.27
|63.63
|84.61
|Fours
|6
|5
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|15
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0