Blake Peter Coburn

Blake Peter Coburn

bowler

Full name:Blake Peter Coburn
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8917
Innings10916
Overs146.462.549.0
Balls---
Maidens2100
Runs529382409
Wickets161011
Avg33.0638.237.18
SR5537.726.72
Eco3.66.078.34
BB824
4w001
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8917
Innings1275
Not outs322
Runs504244
Balls Faced2066652
Avg5.558.414.66
SR24.2763.6384.61
Fours653
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest171512
Hundreds000

Another Players

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Hay, Matthew

Hay, Matthew

Jamieson, Kyle

Jamieson, Kyle

Astle, Todd

Astle, Todd

Foulkes, Zak

Foulkes, Zak

Davey, Sean Benjamin

Davey, Sean Benjamin

McKenzie, Angus

McKenzie, Angus

Laughlin, Ben

Laughlin, Ben

Hay, Mitchell James

Hay, Mitchell James