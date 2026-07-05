Bryce Street
batsman
|Full name:
|Bryce Street
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|32
|4
|Innings
|11
|2
|Overs
|26.3
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|0
|Runs
|137
|28
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|137
|0
|SR
|159
|0
|Eco
|5.16
|7
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|32
|4
|Innings
|55
|4
|Not outs
|4
|0
|Runs
|1836
|93
|Balls Faced
|5609
|181
|Avg
|36
|23.25
|SR
|32.73
|51.38
|Fours
|196
|4
|Fifties
|6
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|Highest
|143
|33
|Hundreds
|6
|0