Bryce Street

Bryce Street

batsman

Full name:Bryce Street
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches324
Innings112
Overs26.34.0
Balls--
Maidens50
Runs13728
Wickets10
Avg1370
SR1590
Eco5.167
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches324
Innings554
Not outs40
Runs183693
Balls Faced5609181
Avg3623.25
SR32.7351.38
Fours1964
Fifties60
Sixies41
Highest14333
Hundreds60

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