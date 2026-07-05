Caitlin Grace Blakely
batsman
|Full name:
|Caitlin Grace Blakely
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|9
|Overs
|8.3
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|66
|Wickets
|4
|Avg
|16.5
|SR
|12.75
|Eco
|7.76
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|41
|Innings
|35
|Not outs
|10
|Runs
|312
|Balls Faced
|323
|Avg
|12.48
|SR
|96.59
|Fours
|25
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|32
|Hundreds
|0