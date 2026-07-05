Caitlin Grace Blakely

Caitlin Grace Blakely

batsman

Full name:Caitlin Grace Blakely
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Sparks Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches41
Innings9
Overs8.3
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs66
Wickets4
Avg16.5
SR12.75
Eco7.76
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches41
Innings35
Not outs10
Runs312
Balls Faced323
Avg12.48
SR96.59
Fours25
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest32
Hundreds0

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