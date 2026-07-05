International career

Isabella Rose James, born on 27 January 1999 in New Zealand, is a right-handed batter and wicket-keeper who represents the New Zealand women’s national cricket team (the White Ferns). She received her first international call-up in early 2025 after several strong domestic seasons with Otago Sparks, where her consistent middle-order batting and reliable glovework caught national attention.

2024: Earned her first senior call-up for the White Ferns during the Australia Women’s tour of New Zealand. Made her ODI debut on December 21, 2024, at Basin Reserve, Wellington, scoring 27 runs and top-scoring for New Zealand in her maiden innings. Played her second ODI on December 23, bringing her total to 51 runs in two matches, with a best of 27. Awarded ODI cap No. 148.

2025 (March): Made her T20I debut against Australia Women on March 26, 2025, at Sky Stadium, Wellington, scoring 14 runs off 9 balls in the top order. Received T20I cap No. 73. Had missed the preceding Sri Lanka home series due to a hip flexor injury but returned fully fit for the Australia tour.

2025 (June): Gained a central contract from New Zealand Cricket (NZC) for the 2025/26 season.

2025 (September–October): Selected for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, held across India and Sri Lanka. Participated in the warm-up matches in Bengaluru and featured in the group-stage fixtures against Bangladesh (Oct 10, 2025), Sri Lanka (Oct 14), and Pakistan (Oct 18) — with the last match ending in a washout.

Leagues Participation

Bella James has not yet participated in any overseas franchise or domestic T20 leagues outside New Zealand.

Domestic career

Bella James, born on 27 January 1999 in Timaru, Canterbury, began her domestic cricket journey with Otago Sparks during the 2014/15 season, debuting at just 15 years old. Her first T20 appearance came on 12 December 2014 against Canterbury, followed two days later by her List A debut against the same team. Since then, she has been a permanent member of the Otago side across both main domestic formats: the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and the Women’s Super Smash.

Initially, Bella combined wicketkeeping with batting, but after undergoing two knee surgeries, she transitioned into a specialist top-order batter. By 2020/21, she had become one of the Sparks’ senior players and occasionally captained the team.

Her breakthrough came in 2023, when she scored her maiden List A century: 101 runs against Central Hinds at Saxton Oval on 22 January 2023. The innings was part of a 180-run partnership with Kate Ibrahim and received wide praise in domestic coverage. She followed it with another century, an unbeaten 101 against Wellington Blaze on 30 November 2024, which played a decisive role in Otago’s victory in Dunedin.

Through the 2024/25 season, Bella maintained her strong form, ranking among the top run-scorers in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with 293 runs in her first five matches. By early 2025, she had accumulated around 137 domestic appearances.

Known for her attacking stroke play and calmness under pressure, she remains particularly effective in the 50-over format. Her back-to-back centuries and consistency in pressure situations helped shape her selection for the New Zealand central contract (2025/26).

Records and achievements

Bella James’ domestic career highlights a steady rise built on consistency, resilience, and key match-winning performances for Otago Sparks. She became one of the youngest players to represent the team and grew into a leading top-order batter recognized across New Zealand’s domestic circuit.

2014/15: Youngest debutant for Otago Sparks — made her senior debut at only 15 years old, appearing in both T20 and List A matches within two days (12–14 December 2014).

2020/21: Took over captaincy duties in parts of the season, demonstrating early leadership maturity.

2023: Scored her first domestic century — 101 runs vs Central Hinds (22 January 2023, Saxton Oval, Nelson), forming a 180-run partnership with Kate Ibrahim, one of Otago’s highest in HBJ Shield history.

2024: Recorded her second century — 101 vs Wellington Blaze (30 November 2024, University Oval, Dunedin) — leading Otago to victory in a successful chase.

2024/25: Became one of the top run-scorers in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with 293 runs in five matches by mid-December, maintaining an average above 50.

2025: Crossed 130 career appearances for Otago Sparks across formats, reaching approximately 137 matches by early 2025.

Awarded her first New Zealand Cricket central contract for the 2025/26 season, confirming her status among the national elite.

Acknowledged for resilience and determination, returning from multiple knee surgeries to rebuild her role as a specialist batter.

Both of her centuries directly contributed to Otago’s victories, underlining her value as a dependable match-winner in decisive games.

Personal life

Bella James maintains a low public profile, with most available information focused on her cricket career. Media coverage and official interviews rarely touch on her personal life, and there are no verified reports about her family background, relationships, or assets.

Finance

She received her first central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in June 2025, officially placing her among the White Ferns’ contracted players for the 2025/26 season. Her domestic agreement with Otago Sparks also continues into 2025/26.

Family

Details about her relatives or private life remain undisclosed. Local media only note that she grew up in Timaru/Arrowtown and made her debut with family in attendance. There is no verified information about parents, siblings, marriage, or children.

Scandals

There are no credible reports of off-field controversies or disciplinary issues involving Bella James. Her professional reputation remains entirely clean.

Fans

Her Instagram account has around 1.4 thousand followers, though it is not officially verified and may not serve as her active public profile. There are no verified accounts on Facebook or X (Twitter). Her social-media presence appears limited and private rather than promotional.