Emma Black
bowler
|Full name:
|Emma Black
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|49
|Overs
|168.4
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|3
|Runs
|1149
|Wickets
|54
|Avg
|21.27
|SR
|18.74
|Eco
|6.81
|BB
|4
|4w
|2
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|19
|Not outs
|5
|Runs
|68
|Balls Faced
|71
|Avg
|4.85
|SR
|95.77
|Fours
|5
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|16
|Hundreds
|0