Emma Black

Emma Black

bowler

Full name:Emma Black
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Sparks Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches49
Innings49
Overs168.4
Balls-
Maidens3
Runs1149
Wickets54
Avg21.27
SR18.74
Eco6.81
BB4
4w2
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches49
Innings19
Not outs5
Runs68
Balls Faced71
Avg4.85
SR95.77
Fours5
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest16
Hundreds0

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Deerness, Chloe

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