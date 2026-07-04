Camarie Boyce
all rounder
|Full name:
|Camarie Boyce
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|8
|Innings
|5
|7
|Overs
|55.2
|49.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|2
|Runs
|207
|219
|Wickets
|13
|8
|Avg
|15.92
|27.37
|SR
|25.53
|36.87
|Eco
|3.74
|4.45
|BB
|7
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|8
|Innings
|4
|5
|Not outs
|1
|4
|Runs
|29
|45
|Balls Faced
|75
|44
|Avg
|9.66
|45
|SR
|38.66
|102.27
|Fours
|4
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|12
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0