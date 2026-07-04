Camarie Boyce

Camarie Boyce

all rounder

Full name:Camarie Boyce
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Pride

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches38
Innings57
Overs55.249.1
Balls--
Maidens102
Runs207219
Wickets138
Avg15.9227.37
SR25.5336.87
Eco3.744.45
BB72
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches38
Innings45
Not outs14
Runs2945
Balls Faced7544
Avg9.6645
SR38.66102.27
Fours46
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1219
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Walcott, Tevyn

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Carter, Jonathan

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Holder, Chaim

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Holder, Jason

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Springer, Shamar

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Hope, Shai

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Drakes, Dominic

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