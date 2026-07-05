Charles Andrew John Morris
bowler
|Full name:
|Charles Andrew John Morris
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|41
|32
|Innings
|142
|41
|31
|Overs
|2251.1
|276.5
|99.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|517
|9
|0
|Runs
|7042
|1645
|947
|Wickets
|237
|44
|32
|Avg
|29.71
|37.38
|29.59
|SR
|56.99
|37.75
|18.56
|Eco
|3.12
|5.94
|9.56
|BB
|9
|4
|3
|4w
|6
|1
|0
|5w
|7
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|77
|41
|32
|Innings
|100
|21
|9
|Not outs
|49
|14
|7
|Runs
|642
|110
|21
|Balls Faced
|2126
|168
|24
|Avg
|12.58
|15.71
|10.5
|SR
|30.19
|65.47
|87.5
|Fours
|78
|6
|1
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|53
|25
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0