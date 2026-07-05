Charles Andrew John Morris

Charles Andrew John Morris

bowler

Full name:Charles Andrew John Morris
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Worcestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches774132
Innings1424131
Overs2251.1276.599.0
Balls---
Maidens51790
Runs70421645947
Wickets2374432
Avg29.7137.3829.59
SR56.9937.7518.56
Eco3.125.949.56
BB943
4w610
5w700
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches774132
Innings100219
Not outs49147
Runs64211021
Balls Faced212616824
Avg12.5815.7110.5
SR30.1965.4787.5
Fours7861
Fifties200
Sixies020
Highest53257
Hundreds000

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