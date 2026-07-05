Chathura Lakshan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chathura Lakshan
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|22
|27
|Innings
|25
|22
|20
|Overs
|191.0
|158.0
|57.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|39
|20
|1
|Runs
|578
|551
|407
|Wickets
|18
|27
|19
|Avg
|32.11
|20.4
|21.42
|SR
|63.66
|35.11
|18.05
|Eco
|3.02
|3.48
|7.11
|BB
|3
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|22
|27
|Innings
|25
|18
|19
|Not outs
|2
|4
|5
|Runs
|412
|174
|119
|Balls Faced
|670
|257
|166
|Avg
|17.91
|12.42
|8.5
|SR
|61.49
|67.7
|71.68
|Fours
|43
|11
|3
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|12
|4
|3
|Highest
|72
|44
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0