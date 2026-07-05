Chathura Lakshan

Chathura Lakshan

all rounder

Full name:Chathura Lakshan
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162227
Innings252220
Overs191.0158.057.1
Balls---
Maidens39201
Runs578551407
Wickets182719
Avg32.1120.421.42
SR63.6635.1118.05
Eco3.023.487.11
BB342
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches162227
Innings251819
Not outs245
Runs412174119
Balls Faced670257166
Avg17.9112.428.5
SR61.4967.771.68
Fours43113
Fifties200
Sixies1243
Highest724431
Hundreds000

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