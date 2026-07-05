Tharush Damindu

Tharush Damindu

bowler

Full name:Tharush Damindu
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings24
Overs13.015.4
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7798
Wickets36
Avg25.6616.33
SR2615.66
Eco5.926.25
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings22
Not outs02
Runs113
Balls Faced269
Avg5.50
SR42.333.33
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest102
Hundreds00

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