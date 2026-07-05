Tharush Damindu
bowler
|Full name:
|Tharush Damindu
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|13.0
|15.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|77
|98
|Wickets
|3
|6
|Avg
|25.66
|16.33
|SR
|26
|15.66
|Eco
|5.92
|6.25
|BB
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|11
|3
|Balls Faced
|26
|9
|Avg
|5.5
|0
|SR
|42.3
|33.33
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0