Ruwanpura Dilshan Kanchana
bowler
|Full name:
|Ruwanpura Dilshan Kanchana
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|25
|20
|Innings
|15
|16
|8
|Overs
|83.4
|46.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|1
|0
|Runs
|372
|299
|136
|Wickets
|10
|10
|6
|Avg
|37.2
|29.9
|22.66
|SR
|50.2
|27.6
|18
|Eco
|4.44
|6.5
|7.55
|BB
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|25
|20
|Innings
|26
|22
|20
|Not outs
|2
|4
|1
|Runs
|467
|314
|257
|Balls Faced
|1208
|604
|311
|Avg
|19.45
|17.44
|13.52
|SR
|38.65
|51.98
|82.63
|Fours
|46
|17
|18
|Fifties
|3
|1
|2
|Sixies
|7
|2
|3
|Highest
|93
|63
|56
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0