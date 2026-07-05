Ruwanpura Dilshan Kanchana

Ruwanpura Dilshan Kanchana

bowler

Full name:Ruwanpura Dilshan Kanchana
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172520
Innings15168
Overs83.446.018.0
Balls---
Maidens610
Runs372299136
Wickets10106
Avg37.229.922.66
SR50.227.618
Eco4.446.57.55
BB222
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172520
Innings262220
Not outs241
Runs467314257
Balls Faced1208604311
Avg19.4517.4413.52
SR38.6551.9882.63
Fours461718
Fifties312
Sixies723
Highest936356
Hundreds000

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