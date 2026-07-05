Tharinda Nirmal Guruge
bowler
|Full name:
|Tharinda Nirmal Guruge
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|3
|5
|Overs
|22.0
|17.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|100
|100
|Wickets
|3
|10
|Avg
|33.33
|10
|SR
|44
|10.2
|Eco
|4.54
|5.88
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|7
|26
|Balls Faced
|35
|30
|Avg
|3.5
|6.5
|SR
|20
|86.66
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0