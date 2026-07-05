Tharinda Nirmal Guruge

Tharinda Nirmal Guruge

bowler

Full name:Tharinda Nirmal Guruge
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches25
Innings35
Overs22.017.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs100100
Wickets310
Avg33.3310
SR4410.2
Eco4.545.88
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches25
Innings25
Not outs01
Runs726
Balls Faced3530
Avg3.56.5
SR2086.66
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest413
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Waduge, Hasindu Binuka

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Lakshan, Chathura

Lakshan, Chathura

Abeywickramasingha, Diniru

Abeywickramasingha, Diniru

Galagoda, Sanuka

Galagoda, Sanuka

Damindu, Tharush

Damindu, Tharush

Rajapaksa, Subhanu Kaveesha

Rajapaksa, Subhanu Kaveesha

Kanchana, Dilshan

Kanchana, Dilshan

Siriwardene, Insaka

Siriwardene, Insaka

Silva, Maleesha

Silva, Maleesha