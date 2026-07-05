Sanuka Nuran Galagoda
batsman
|Full name:
|Sanuka Nuran Galagoda
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|23
|91
|Balls Faced
|55
|75
|Avg
|11.5
|22.75
|SR
|41.81
|121.33
|Fours
|3
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|3
|Highest
|23
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0