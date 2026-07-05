Sanuka Nuran Galagoda

Sanuka Nuran Galagoda

batsman

Full name:Sanuka Nuran Galagoda
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Galle Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches14
Innings24
Not outs00
Runs2391
Balls Faced5575
Avg11.522.75
SR41.81121.33
Fours37
Fifties00
Sixies13
Highest2336
Hundreds00

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