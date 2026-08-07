Chirag Gulshan Khurana

Chirag Gulshan Khurana

all rounder

Full name:Chirag Gulshan Khurana
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches672223
Innings1021919
Overs1585.3130.256.1
Balls---
Maidens26350
Runs5050649401
Wickets1371414
Avg36.8646.3528.64
SR69.4355.8524.07
Eco3.184.977.13
BB1222
4w400
5w500
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches672223
Innings1142222
Not outs1014
Runs3482517461
Balls Faced6590788405
Avg33.4824.6125.61
SR52.8365.6113.82
Fours4564150
Fifties1823
Sixies424
Highest13611778
Hundreds620

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