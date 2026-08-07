Chirag Gulshan Khurana
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chirag Gulshan Khurana
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|22
|23
|Innings
|102
|19
|19
|Overs
|1585.3
|130.2
|56.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|263
|5
|0
|Runs
|5050
|649
|401
|Wickets
|137
|14
|14
|Avg
|36.86
|46.35
|28.64
|SR
|69.43
|55.85
|24.07
|Eco
|3.18
|4.97
|7.13
|BB
|12
|2
|2
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|67
|22
|23
|Innings
|114
|22
|22
|Not outs
|10
|1
|4
|Runs
|3482
|517
|461
|Balls Faced
|6590
|788
|405
|Avg
|33.48
|24.61
|25.61
|SR
|52.83
|65.6
|113.82
|Fours
|456
|41
|50
|Fifties
|18
|2
|3
|Sixies
|4
|2
|4
|Highest
|136
|117
|78
|Hundreds
|6
|2
|0