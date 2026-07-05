Clinto Anto

Clinto Anto

batsman

Full name:Clinto Anto
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs3737
Balls Faced4545
Avg12.3312.33
SR82.2282.22
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1919
Hundreds00

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