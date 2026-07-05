Clinto Velookkara Anton

Clinto Velookkara Anton

all rounder

Full name:Clinto Velookkara Anton

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1212
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Not outs0000
Runs8383
Balls Faced276276
Avg81.581.5
SR29.625029.6250
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest8282
Hundreds0000

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