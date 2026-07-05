Clinto Velookkara Anton
all rounder
|Full name:
|Clinto Velookkara Anton
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Innings
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|8
|3
|8
|3
|Balls Faced
|27
|6
|27
|6
|Avg
|8
|1.5
|8
|1.5
|SR
|29.62
|50
|29.62
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|2
|8
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0