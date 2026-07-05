Connor Sully
bowler
|Full name:
|Connor Sully
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|2
|3
|Overs
|16.3
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|66
|147
|Wickets
|2
|4
|Avg
|33
|36.75
|SR
|49.5
|27
|Eco
|4
|8.16
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|1
|3
|Innings
|0
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|18
|Balls Faced
|0
|26
|Avg
|0
|9
|SR
|0
|69.23
|Fours
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0