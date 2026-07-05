Connor Sully

Connor Sully

bowler

Full name:Connor Sully
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Queensland Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings23
Overs16.318.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs66147
Wickets24
Avg3336.75
SR49.527
Eco48.16
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings02
Not outs00
Runs018
Balls Faced026
Avg09
SR069.23
Fours01
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest015
Hundreds00

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