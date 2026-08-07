Daniel Trevor Christian

Daniel Trevor Christian

all rounder

Full name:Daniel Trevor Christian
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Sydney Thunder

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches202383120409
Innings192113499346
Overs121.146.31716.5649.2957.3
Balls-----
Maidens40346141
Runs595398567935858094
Wickets2013163107280
Avg29.7530.6134.8433.528.9
SR36.3521.4663.1936.4120.51
Eco4.918.553.35.528.45
BB53965
4w00717
5w10332
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches202383120409
Innings1814141108350
Not outs56172193
Runs273118378328445825
Balls Faced30793703427984229
Avg2114.7530.532.6822.66
SR88.92126.8853.78101.64137.73
Fours237464243385
Fifties00161417
Sixies366086287
Highest3939131117129
Hundreds00522

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