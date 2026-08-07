Daniel Trevor Christian
all rounder
|Full name:
|Daniel Trevor Christian
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|23
|83
|120
|409
|Innings
|19
|21
|134
|99
|346
|Overs
|121.1
|46.3
|1716.5
|649.2
|957.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|346
|14
|1
|Runs
|595
|398
|5679
|3585
|8094
|Wickets
|20
|13
|163
|107
|280
|Avg
|29.75
|30.61
|34.84
|33.5
|28.9
|SR
|36.35
|21.46
|63.19
|36.41
|20.51
|Eco
|4.91
|8.55
|3.3
|5.52
|8.45
|BB
|5
|3
|9
|6
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|7
|1
|7
|5w
|1
|0
|3
|3
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|23
|83
|120
|409
|Innings
|18
|14
|141
|108
|350
|Not outs
|5
|6
|17
|21
|93
|Runs
|273
|118
|3783
|2844
|5825
|Balls Faced
|307
|93
|7034
|2798
|4229
|Avg
|21
|14.75
|30.5
|32.68
|22.66
|SR
|88.92
|126.88
|53.78
|101.64
|137.73
|Fours
|23
|7
|464
|243
|385
|Fifties
|0
|0
|16
|14
|17
|Sixies
|3
|6
|60
|86
|287
|Highest
|39
|39
|131
|117
|129
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|5
|2
|2