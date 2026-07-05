Liam Hatcher
bowler
|Full name:
|Liam Hatcher
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|17
|17
|Innings
|19
|17
|17
|Overs
|305.4
|123.0
|66.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|41
|3
|1
|Runs
|1248
|806
|552
|Wickets
|35
|27
|24
|Avg
|35.65
|29.85
|23
|SR
|52.4
|27.33
|16.66
|Eco
|4.08
|6.55
|8.28
|BB
|8
|6
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|17
|17
|Innings
|13
|10
|3
|Not outs
|3
|4
|1
|Runs
|62
|61
|16
|Balls Faced
|173
|78
|18
|Avg
|6.2
|10.16
|8
|SR
|35.83
|78.2
|88.88
|Fours
|9
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|27
|31
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0