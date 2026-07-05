Liam Hatcher

Liam Hatcher

bowler

Full name:Liam Hatcher
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Melbourne Stars

New South Wales Blues

Sydney Thunder

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121717
Innings191717
Overs305.4123.066.4
Balls---
Maidens4131
Runs1248806552
Wickets352724
Avg35.6529.8523
SR52.427.3316.66
Eco4.086.558.28
BB863
4w400
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121717
Innings13103
Not outs341
Runs626116
Balls Faced1737818
Avg6.210.168
SR35.8378.288.88
Fours961
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest27319
Hundreds000

Another Players

Rauf, Haris

Rauf, Haris

Green, Chris

Green, Chris

Webster, Beau

Webster, Beau

Doddrell, Liam

Doddrell, Liam

Edwards, Mickey

Edwards, Mickey

Gibson, Ryan

Gibson, Ryan

Nair, Arjun

Nair, Arjun

Warner, David

Warner, David

Merlo, Jonathan

Merlo, Jonathan

Cummins, Pat

Cummins, Pat