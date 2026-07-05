Sam Konstas News View all If you are interested in learning everything firsthand about cricketer Sam Konstas, you will find all the information about him here: past match results, participation in tournaments, and what motivates him to take the field every time.

International career

Sam Konstas has rapidly risen through the ranks of Australian cricket, making his mark both at the domestic and international levels. Below is a timeline of his key international achievements.

July 2023: Konstas was selected for the Australia under-19 team for a tour to England, where he played against the England under-19 team.

December 2023: He joined the Australian squad for the 2024 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. During the tournament, Konstas scored a remarkable century, making 108 runs from 121 balls against the West Indies.

2024/25 India in Australia: After an impressive start to the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield season, Konstas was selected for the India A tour of Australia. In the second unofficial Test match, he scored an unbeaten 73, helping the team seal a victory.

1 December 2024: Konstas played for the Prime Minister's XI in a 46-over match against India A. He scored 107 runs off 97 balls, including 14 fours and a six, facing bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja.

20 December 2024: He was named in the 15-man Australian Test squad for the Boxing Day Test against India, replacing Nathan McSweeney. Konstas made his Test debut, scoring 60 runs as an opener, including four fours and two sixes. He reached 50 runs off 52 balls, marking the third-fastest 50 by an Australian debutant in Test cricket.

January 2025: Konstas was named in Australia's squad for a 2-Test series against Sri Lanka. However, he did not play in either match and was released mid-tour to return to New South Wales for the Sheffield Shield.

Leagues Participation

Sam Konstas has participated in key cricket leagues and his career is still progressing. Below is an overview of his involvement in these leagues.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Sam Konstas will not play in the IPL 2025 season. He did not register for the IPL mega auction held in November 2024, so no team selected him. There is talk that teams like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Royal Challengers Bengal (RCB), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might consider him for future seasons. As he was not part of the auction, he cannot be signed as a replacement player.

Year Team Participation Notes 2025 Not Participating Not registered for auction

Big Bash League (BBL)

Sam Konstas debuted in the Big Bash League on December 17, 2024, playing for Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers. He scored 56 runs from 27 balls in the match. Konstas set two records: the fastest half-century for Sydney Thunder and the youngest player to reach 50 runs in BBL history. His performance marked a strong start to his BBL career.

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Record Set 2024-25 Sydney Thunder 1 56 (from 27 balls) Fastest half-century for Sydney Thunder, Youngest player to score 50 in BBL history

Domestic career

Sam Konstas started his domestic career in November 2023 when he played his first-class debut match against Tasmania. In December of the same year, he signed a contract with Sydney Thunder.

On October 8, 2024, Konstas scored his first century in first-class cricket, making 152 runs off 241 balls against South Australia. He also scored another century in the same match, becoming the youngest player to do so in the Sheffield Shield since Ricky Ponting in 1993.

Konstas debuted in List A cricket for New South Wales on November 12, 2024, in the One-Day Cup against South Australia. In December 2024, he played his first Big Bash League match for Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers. He set a record by scoring the fastest fifty for Sydney Thunder in BBL history, reaching 50 off just 20 balls.

On February 13, 2025, Konstas scored 116 runs in the One-Day Cup against Queensland. This was his first century in one-day cricket at home. Despite his big score, New South Wales lost to Queensland by 54 runs.

Records and achievements

Sam Konstas has quickly become one of the most promising players in Australian cricket. His achievements in domestic and international cricket have shown his talent and hard work.

First-class debut: November 2023, against Tasmania

First Century in First-Class Cricket: October 8, 2024, scoring 152 runs from 241 balls against South Australia

Second Century in First-Class Cricket: Scored 105 runs in the second innings of the same match, becoming the youngest player since Ricky Ponting in 1993 to do so in the Sheffield Shield

BBL debut: December 2024 for Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers Set the record for the fastest fifty in Sydney Thunder’s BBL history, reaching 50 runs from just 20 balls

One-Day Cup Century: February 13, 2025, scored 116 runs against Queensland

Sheffield Shield Runs (2024-2025): Scored 257 runs, the most by a player under 20 years old

Cricket Records and Statistics

Most Runs in the Sheffield Shield by a player under 20: 257 runs

Twin Centuries in First-Class Cricket: Scored 105 and 152 runs in one match, the first player to do this since Ricky Ponting

Fastest Fifty in BBL History (for Sydney Thunder): 50 runs off 20 balls against Adelaide Strikers

First-Class Match Record: Scored 152 runs off 241 balls against South Australia in October 2024

One-Day Cup Record: 116 runs against Queensland in February 2025

Milestones and Accolades

Under 19 World Cup Winner: Part of the team that won the Under-19 World Cup, helping boost his early career

Praise from Experts: Doug Walters and Peter Lalor have compared him to legends like Ricky Ponting

BBL|14 Team Member: Signed with Sydney Thunder for the 2024-25 season, praised by the General Manager as the future of the club

Sam Konstas has proven himself as a young player with a bright future in both domestic and international cricket. With more hard work and success, he is expected to achieve even greater things.

Personal life

Sam Konstas was born in Sydney and has Greek roots. He supported the NRL team Wests Tigers while growing up. Sam attended Cranbrook School in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs. He has always been close to his family, especially his father, Jim Konstas, who has helped him through his cricket career.

Family

Sam has a twin brother named Johnny. He played his junior cricket at Kingsgrove Cricket Club. Sam's parents, Jim and Pamela Konstas, have been very supportive in his journey. They have always helped him to focus on his goals and provided him with opportunities to grow as a cricketer.

Finances

As of 2025, Sam’s net worth is about $1.5 million, reflecting his progress in cricket.

Scandals

In February 2025, during a One-Day Cup match against Queensland, Sam got leg cramps in the 27th over. He played through the pain but had to be carried off the field during the 40th over.

Fans

Sam’s fanbase is growing. He has 270,000 followers on Instagram. On January 15, 2025, one of his fans tried to get his autograph and caused an accident. The fan parked his car in a handicapped spot to meet Sam but forgot to apply the handbrake. The car started rolling and hit another car while the fan rushed back to stop it. The video of the incident was shared widely on social media.