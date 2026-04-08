International career

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, born on 19 August 1994, is an English cricketer who plays for Somerset. He bats right-handed and bowls right-arm off-spin. As of July 2024, he has not played any international match for England.

Leagues Participation

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has participated in several cricket leagues around the world. Here’s a look at his involvement in various leagues:

Indian Premier League

Tom Kohler-Cadmore made his IPL debut on May 15, 2024, for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings, scoring 18 runs from 23 balls. He ended the season with 612 runs, maintaining an average score of 53.45 and a strike rate of 148.76. Despite his strong performance, he went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, with a base price of 40 lakh rupees.

Year Team Key Performance 2024 Rajasthan Royals Debuted with 18 runs from 23 balls; Scored 612 runs in total with an average of 53.45 and a strike rate of 148.76

Pakistan Super League

Tom Kohler-Cadmore began his Pakistan Super League (PSL) journey with Quetta Gladiators in 2018. In 2021, he joined Peshawar Zalmi. On February 23, 2021, he scored 53 runs from 32 balls in a match against Multan Sultans, helping Peshawar Zalmi win. In 2022, he scored 66 runs in a match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. By 2023, he was eager to learn from his new team captain, Babar Azam. In the 2024 season, he scored 33 runs in a match against Quetta Gladiators. Tom finished the 2024 season with 586 runs in 27 matches, including four half-centuries.

Year Team Key Performance 2018 Quetta Gladiators Debuted in PSL 2021-2024 Peshawar Zalmi Scored 53 runs off 32 balls against Multan Sultans (2021); scored 586 runs in 27 matches in 2024, including four half-centuries 2022 Peshawar Zalmi/Quetta Gladiators Scored 66 runs in a match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi (2022) 2023 Peshawar Zalmi Expressed interest in learning from Babar Azam during the 2023 PSL season 2024 Peshawar Zalmi Scored 33 runs in a match against Quetta Gladiators in the 2024 PSL

Lanka Premier League

Tom Kohler-Cadmore played for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) from 2021 to 2022. On December 16, 2021, he scored 92 runs off 55 balls against Colombo Stars, setting the highest score of the tournament. However, in December 2022, he was released due to discomfort from a concussion, and Arif Hossain replaced him in the team.

Year Team Key Performance 2021-2022 Jaffna Kings Scored 92 runs off 55 balls against Colombo Stars (2021) 2022 Jaffna Kings Released due to concussion and replaced by Arif Hossain

Bangladesh Premier League

Since 2024, Tom Kohler-Cadmore has played for Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Year Team Key Performance 2024 Rangpur Riders Playing for Rangpur Riders in the 2024 BPL season

Big Bash League

In December 2023, Tom Kohler-Cadmore joined Sydney Thunder on loan in the Big Bash League (BBL). He replaced Zaman Khan and became one of the team's key players. His impressive performance helped him secure a spot in the IPL 2024 season.

Year Team Key Performance 2023-2024 Sydney Thunder Key player in the 2023-2024 Big Bash season, selected for IPL 2024

Domestic career

Tom Kohler-Cadmore began his domestic career with Worcestershire, debuting against Bangladesh A in August 2013 after completing his studies at Malvern College. In May 2016, he scored 127 runs off 54 balls against Durham in the NatWest T20 Blast, setting a record for the highest individual score by a Worcestershire player in a T20 match.

In May 2020, Kohler-Cadmore joined a 55-man squad for training as England prepared for international matches following the COVID-19 pandemic. In June 2022, he signed a three-year deal with Somerset County Cricket Club for the 2023 season. Before joining Somerset, he played for Worcestershire (2014-2017) and Yorkshire (2017-2022), also representing England Lions. He has scored more than 9,000 runs across all formats.

In July 2024, Kohler-Cadmore played a crucial role in Somerset's win over Surrey in the Vitality Blast, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls.

Other Leagues

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has played in different cricket leagues around the world.

In The Hundred tournament, he scored 71 runs in his first match against Birmingham Phoenix. In 2022, he scored 111 runs in five matches, and in 2023, he made 15 runs in a game against Trent Rockets.

Kohler-Cadmore helped Sharjah Warriors win against Gulf Giants in the 2025 T20 International League. On January 12, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, he scored 83 runs from 56 balls, including six fours and four sixes. In the final, he scored the last goal, which secured the win for his team, and he was named Player of the Match.

In March 2024, Kohler-Cadmore signed with Wales Fire. On August 1, 2024, he played against London Spirit, but he struggled to score and got out after just 4 runs from 13 balls. However, on August 10, 2024, he made 54 runs from 32 balls against Birmingham Phoenix.

Kohler-Cadmore also set a record for the highest individual score in T10 history on December 1, 2021, in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He joined Trent Rockets for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

Records and achievements

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has set several significant records and won prestigious awards throughout his career.

Highest individual score in T10 history: During the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 League, he scored 96 runs from 39 balls, setting the record for the highest score in this format.

Wisden’s Schoolboy Cricketer of the Year (2014): Kohler-Cadmore scored 1,409 runs at an average of over 100 in his final year at Malvern College, earning this award.

Highest individual score for Worcestershire in a T20 match: On May 20, 2016, he scored 127 runs from 54 balls against Durham, setting the record for the highest score by a Worcestershire player in a T20 match at that time.

Personal life

Tom Kohler-Cadmore keeps most of his personal life private, but here are some details about his family, finances, and other aspects of his life.

Family

Tom’s father is Mick Cadmore, and his mother is Annette Kohler-Cadmore. He has an older brother, Ben Kohler-Cadmore.

Finance

Tom’s net worth is estimated at around $4 million.

Scandals

In May 2019, Tom was removed from the England Lions squad by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). This followed his mention in the trial of Alex Hepburn, who was convicted of rape. While the judge found Tom did nothing wrong, the ECB took action after learning of inappropriate messages exchanged during the trial.

Fans

Tom has 46,000 followers on Instagram, where fans interact with his posts.