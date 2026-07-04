Danru Ferns
bowler
|Full name:
|Danru Ferns
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|28
|15
|Innings
|38
|27
|15
|Overs
|524.0
|181.0
|40.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|99
|13
|0
|Runs
|1829
|1053
|450
|Wickets
|52
|32
|12
|Avg
|35.17
|32.9
|37.5
|SR
|60.46
|33.93
|20.33
|Eco
|3.49
|5.81
|11.06
|BB
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|28
|15
|Innings
|30
|20
|9
|Not outs
|10
|9
|2
|Runs
|275
|201
|65
|Balls Faced
|620
|257
|47
|Avg
|13.75
|18.27
|9.28
|SR
|44.35
|78.21
|138.29
|Fours
|31
|23
|6
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|4
|2
|Highest
|63
|42
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0