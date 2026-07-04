Danru Ferns

Danru Ferns

bowler

Full name:Danru Ferns
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232815
Innings382715
Overs524.0181.040.4
Balls---
Maidens99130
Runs18291053450
Wickets523212
Avg35.1732.937.5
SR60.4633.9320.33
Eco3.495.8111.06
BB543
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232815
Innings30209
Not outs1092
Runs27520165
Balls Faced62025747
Avg13.7518.279.28
SR44.3578.21138.29
Fours31236
Fifties100
Sixies642
Highest634223
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Harjot, Harjot

Harjot, Harjot

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Horne, Benjamin James

Horne, Benjamin James