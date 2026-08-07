Darshan Wagha Misal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Darshan Wagha Misal
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|64
|54
|61
|Innings
|97
|53
|57
|Overs
|1439.1
|387.3
|186.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|259
|11
|1
|Runs
|4331
|2063
|1283
|Wickets
|112
|50
|47
|Avg
|38.66
|41.26
|27.29
|SR
|77.09
|46.5
|23.76
|Eco
|3
|5.32
|6.89
|BB
|7
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|2
|0
|5w
|4
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|64
|54
|61
|Innings
|100
|50
|47
|Not outs
|11
|10
|10
|Runs
|2852
|1093
|544
|Balls Faced
|6528
|1466
|564
|Avg
|32.04
|27.32
|14.7
|SR
|43.68
|74.55
|96.45
|Fours
|298
|79
|39
|Fifties
|18
|6
|1
|Sixies
|20
|23
|14
|Highest
|119
|107
|67
|Hundreds
|4
|1
|0