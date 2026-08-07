Darshan Wagha Misal

Darshan Wagha Misal

all rounder

Full name:Darshan Wagha Misal
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches645461
Innings975357
Overs1439.1387.3186.1
Balls---
Maidens259111
Runs433120631283
Wickets1125047
Avg38.6641.2627.29
SR77.0946.523.76
Eco35.326.89
BB753
4w220
5w410
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches645461
Innings1005047
Not outs111010
Runs28521093544
Balls Faced65281466564
Avg32.0427.3214.7
SR43.6874.5596.45
Fours2987939
Fifties1861
Sixies202314
Highest11910767
Hundreds410

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