Darshit Patankar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Darshit Patankar
|Nationality:
|Malta
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|89
|89
|Balls Faced
|84
|84
|Avg
|11.12
|11.12
|SR
|105.95
|105.95
|Fours
|9
|9
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0