Darshit Patankar

Darshit Patankar

wicket keeper

Full name:Darshit Patankar
Nationality:Malta

Teams

2026 Teams

Malta

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings88
Not outs00
Runs8989
Balls Faced8484
Avg11.1211.12
SR105.95105.95
Fours99
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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