Daryl Keith Henry Mitchell
batsman
|Full name:
|Daryl Keith Henry Mitchell
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|225
|135
|177
|Innings
|127
|110
|154
|Overs
|548.1
|530.1
|390.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|96
|3
|1
|Runs
|1649
|2925
|2999
|Wickets
|33
|81
|101
|Avg
|49.96
|36.11
|29.69
|SR
|99.66
|39.27
|23.17
|Eco
|3
|5.51
|7.68
|BB
|4
|4
|5
|4w
|1
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|225
|135
|177
|Innings
|403
|120
|135
|Not outs
|40
|17
|34
|Runs
|13920
|3466
|2310
|Balls Faced
|30265
|4229
|1943
|Avg
|38.34
|33.65
|22.87
|SR
|45.99
|81.95
|118.88
|Fours
|1800
|305
|218
|Fifties
|55
|22
|7
|Sixies
|16
|9
|17
|Highest
|298
|107
|68
|Hundreds
|39
|4
|0