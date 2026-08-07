Daryl Keith Henry Mitchell

Daryl Keith Henry Mitchell

batsman

Full name:Daryl Keith Henry Mitchell
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

New Zealand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches225135177
Innings127110154
Overs548.1530.1390.1
Balls---
Maidens9631
Runs164929252999
Wickets3381101
Avg49.9636.1129.69
SR99.6639.2723.17
Eco35.517.68
BB445
4w121
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches225135177
Innings403120135
Not outs401734
Runs1392034662310
Balls Faced3026542291943
Avg38.3433.6522.87
SR45.9981.95118.88
Fours1800305218
Fifties55227
Sixies16917
Highest29810768
Hundreds3940

Another Players

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

McClenaghan, Mitchell

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Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Henry, Matt

Henry, Matt

Lister, Benjamin

Lister, Benjamin

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew