ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong
BAN
265
NZ
210
bowler
|Full name:
|Benjamin George Lister
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|29
|45
|51
|Innings
|3
|10
|47
|44
|51
|Overs
|26.0
|34.5
|639.2
|343.5
|174.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|141
|23
|1
|Runs
|158
|306
|1813
|1897
|1434
|Wickets
|4
|10
|67
|53
|53
|Avg
|39.5
|30.6
|27.05
|35.79
|27.05
|SR
|39
|20.9
|57.25
|38.92
|19.73
|Eco
|6.07
|8.78
|2.83
|5.51
|8.22
|BB
|3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|29
|45
|51
|Innings
|3
|2
|31
|22
|15
|Not outs
|2
|1
|13
|12
|9
|Runs
|10
|0
|203
|104
|48
|Balls Faced
|14
|4
|528
|136
|49
|Avg
|10
|0
|11.27
|10.4
|8
|SR
|71.42
|0
|38.44
|76.47
|97.95
|Fours
|1
|0
|25
|8
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Highest
|5
|0
|42
|30
|17
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong
BAN
265
NZ
210
Major League Cricket
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LOS
(6 ov.) 70/1
SAN
150
Major League Cricket
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TEX
152
SAN
153
Major League Cricket
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SAN
139
TEX
161
Major League Cricket
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SAN
192
SEA
191
Major League Cricket
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SAN
193
WAS
190
Major League Cricket
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WAS
(7 ov.) 40/3
SAN
126
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
NEW
Major League Cricket
Marine Park, New York, NY
NEW
SAN
Major League Cricket
AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX
SAN
LOS
Major League Cricket
Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA
SEA
SAN
One-Day Cup
NOT
SOM
One-Day Cup
NOT
WAR
One-Day Cup
NOT
LEI
One-Day Cup
LAN
NOT
One-Day Cup
KEN
NOT
One-Day Cup
NOT
NOR
One-Day Cup
GLO
NOT
One-Day Cup
SUR
NOT