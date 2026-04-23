Benjamin George Lister

Benjamin George Lister

bowler

Full name:Benjamin George Lister
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Aces

New Zealand

Nottinghamshire

San Francisco Unicorns

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches310294551
Innings310474451
Overs26.034.5639.2343.5174.2
Balls-----
Maidens00141231
Runs158306181318971434
Wickets410675353
Avg39.530.627.0535.7927.05
SR3920.957.2538.9219.73
Eco6.078.782.835.518.22
BB33663
4w00210
5w00120
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches310294551
Innings32312215
Not outs2113129
Runs10020310448
Balls Faced14452813649
Avg10011.2710.48
SR71.42038.4476.4797.95
Fours102584
Fifties00000
Sixies00222
Highest50423017
Hundreds00000

Benjamin George Lister Schedule & Results

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong

BAN

BAN

265

NZ

NZ

210

Major League Cricket

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 70/1

SAN

SAN

150

ResultTexas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Texas Super Kings vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

152

SAN

SAN

153

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

San Francisco Unicorns vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

139

TEX

TEX

161

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

192

SEA

SEA

191

ResultSan Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

San Francisco Unicorns vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

193

WAS

WAS

190

ResultWashington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

(7 ov.) 40/3

SAN

SAN

126

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

San Francisco Unicorns vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

LOS

LOS

UpcomingSeattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Seattle Orcas vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

SAN

SAN

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Sclanders, Michael

Sclanders, Michael

Harjot, Harjot

Harjot, Harjot

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

Krishnamurthi, Sanjay Prasad

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom